I Took My Sister In After Her Divorce—And Instantly Regretted It

Hi Bright Side,

Since my sister moved in with us, things have slowly started to change—and not in a good way. On the surface, she acted like the perfect house guest: helpful, polite, always willing to lend a hand. But underneath, something felt... off.

My husband, who was never particularly close to her before, grew distant and cold toward me. At first, I thought it was just stress or bad timing. But then I started noticing them whispering in corners. Their tone was always tense, like something was being hidden.

Then yesterday, I got home early from work and everything clicked. I heard them arguing in the kitchen, and before either noticed I was there, I caught my husband saying, “Either you leave or I’m telling everything.”