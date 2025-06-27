“She Looks Different,” Emma Stone Stuns With a New Look, but Everyone’s Talking About One Detail
Emma Stone made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Eddington premiere in Los Angeles, and fans couldn’t stop talking, but not just about her outfit. While the Oscar-winning actress looked absolutely glowing in Louis Vuitton, social media had its eyes on something else entirely. Many people think Emma looks different, and the internet is full of guesses.
A new role, a new glow
Emma was all smiles as she walked the red carpet alongside co-stars Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes, and others from the Eddington cast. The film, directed by Ari Aster, tells the story of a small-town sheriff (played by Phoenix) who surprises his wife and neighbors when he decides to run for mayor during a time of rising tension and division in the community.
Stone plays the sheriff’s wife in what she says was a deeply rewarding role. “We rehearsed. We went through everything,” she shared at the premiere. She added that while rehearsals aren’t always her favorite thing, this time it felt right. “This was one of the good ones,” she said.
The bee moment that took over the Internet.
Before Eddington even hit theaters, the cast was already making headlines. During its Cannes premiere last month, a funny moment went viral when Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler tried to swat away a bee hovering around Emma on the red carpet.
When asked about it later, Emma laughed and joked that it could’ve been a perfect promotion for her upcoming movie Bugonia, where bees play a big role. “Wouldn’t that have been an incredible idea?” she said with a grin. “It’s just Pedro trying to help me out, carrying a bee around in his pocket and setting it loose.”
Fans think Emma looks different, and they’re not holding back.
While many fans praised Emma for her elegance and natural beauty, others had strong opinions about her appearance. Social media filled with comments like, “She had something done, she looks different,” and “Did she get her eyes done? Quite a transformation.”
Some reactions were more playful, with one fan writing, “She may not be Emma Stone anymore, but she’s beautiful,” and another one adding, “She looks completely different.” Whether it’s a new skincare routine, lighting, makeup, or yes, maybe something more, it’s clear that people noticed a shift in her look. But through all the noise, one thing hasn’t changed: Emma’s confidence is unmistakable.
One thing’s for sure: she’s owning 2025.
Between Eddington, the buzz around Bugonia, and her bold red carpet presence, Emma Stone is kicking off a huge year. She continues to take risks, explore new creative territory, and show up with grace, no matter what people say. At the end of the day, maybe the biggest transformation is how Emma carries herself: calm, funny, and completely in control of her story.
