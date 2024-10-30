“Aged Suddenly,” Angelina Jolie Surprises People With Drastic New Look

Angelina Jolie is often seen with her signature brunette hair, but recently, she surprised fans with a dramatic new look. While she looks beautiful in any style, many found her curls refreshing. Beyond her hair, however, people noticed another new detail about the star.

Departing from the smooth, straight brunette look she often showcased at events, she now flaunts rich curls flowing in a gradient from deep brown to lighter hues.

She layered the look with a refined black wrap featuring robe-like sleeves, creating an ensemble worthy of Callas herself. Highlighting her unmistakable Hollywood allure with a swipe of crimson lipstick, she finished the look with a touch of elegance through pearl earrings.

Fans flooded her with praise, admiring her new hairstyle. One commented, ’’Her hair looks fab! Very 80s,’’ while another added, ’’Her face looks beautiful, and I like her hair, which gives her a soft look.’’ A third fan noted, ’’She’s still a very beautiful woman. She can pull off all sorts of hairstyles.’’

While she looked fabulous, opinions were mixed, with some people suggesting that the hairstyle made her appear older than her actual age. Someone remarked, ’’It ages her... she should try a fringe.’’

Another added, ’’The curly hair ages her as well as the bright red lips.’’ Someone else simply wrote, ’’Aged suddenly.’’