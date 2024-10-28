“What’s With the Arms?” One Detail About Selena Gomez’s New Look Creates Heavy Stir

Selena Gomez, stunning in an elegant, figure-hugging red dress, captivated the audience at the 68th BFI London Film Festival. The 32-year-old star’s bold gown quickly became a standout moment of the evening—yet nearly everyone shared the same remark.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

The 32-year-old singer and actress captivated onlookers at the Emilia Perez screening held during the BFI London Film Festival.



She stole the spotlight in a stunning, form-fitting gown that showcased a striking oversized bow and a daring neckline.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Her dark hair was elegantly swept into a high ponytail, highlighting her dangling diamond earrings.

Selena complemented her stunning ensemble with Chaumet jewelry and completed her look with flawless makeup, featuring smoky eyeshadow that accentuated her beautiful features.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

While Gomez is renowned for her stunning style, numerous onlookers pointed out that her gown seemed ill-fitting, leading many to question what was happening with her arms.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

One person remarked, ’’The dress bodice is way too tight. It’s otherwise very nice on her, one size up would have looked great,’’ while another asked, ’’What exactly is going on with her arms?’’

A third added, ’’What’s with the arms? It’s not a very flattering dress for her, but she looks happy.’’