What Happened to Jennifer Aniston's Face, According to a Doctor

Since rising to fame in the mid-1990s, Jennifer Aniston has been adored for her acting prowess and iconic sense of style. Recently, there has been speculation about whether the 55-year-old actress has undergone more cosmetic procedures, as some fans have noticed she looks somewhat different nowadays.

Jennifer Aniston has acknowledged undergoing beauty procedures.

Jennifer Aniston has openly discussed her experience with cosmetic procedures, including Botox, fillers, and a nose job. She explained that she opted for these treatments when she felt she no longer looked like herself. Apart from these procedures, Jennifer Aniston’s appearance has naturally evolved over time as she has aged. At 55 years old, her face has naturally changed, reflecting the normal aging process that affects everyone. It’s crucial to recognize that celebrities, like everyone else, experience changes in their appearance and strive to maintain their best look.

A medical professional reveals that certain cosmetic procedures were performed incorrectly.

In a recent interview, Dr. Justin Harper addressed the rumors surrounding Jennifer Aniston’s appearance. He analyzed her possible treatments over the years, discussing how her looks have evolved. Dr. Harper observed a notable transformation in Jennifer’s appearance, noting that while she previously had well-done cosmetic work, recent changes suggest she may have undergone excessive procedures. He highlighted that Jennifer’s nasolabial folds, which were more prominent in the past, appear less pronounced now.

Dr. Harper also noted a concerning “flatness” around Jennifer Aniston’s mouth, suggesting it could be due to excessive filler around her nasolabial area. He pointed out that traditionally, many celebrities have focused on enhancing their lip borders, which he considers a mistake. Instead, he recommends placing filler “internally” for a more natural outcome. Regarding Jennifer’s lips, Dr. Harper observed they appear wider now, which he feels contributes to a more “masculine” look. He highlighted that poorly administered filler can lead to prominent cheek mounds or circles when the face is at rest. Dr. Harper specifically noted that Jennifer’s smile now causes noticeable mounds on her cheeks, likening them to “chipmunk cheeks.”

Fans recognize the challenges Jennifer Aniston faces in Hollywood, where beauty standards can exert significant pressure.

Dr. Harper also discussed the wider impact of cosmetic procedures in Hollywood. He pointed out how the constant pressure to stay youthful in the entertainment industry can push celebrities to undergo excessive enhancements. He suggested that Jennifer may have fallen into this trap as she tried to meet Hollywood’s beauty standards. Fans have varied reactions to these insights. Some worry that Jennifer might be altering her natural appearance excessively, while others empathize with the pressures she faces and respect her decisions. Despite differing opinions, one thing remains evident: Jennifer Aniston continues to charm audiences with her talent and enduring allure, whether on screen or off.

