“Resembles His Ex-Wife,” Jason Momoa Shares PDA-Filled Photos With Girlfriend and Shocks Fans

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has found love again! The 44-year-old actor shared romantic photos with his new girlfriend, confirming he has moved on in his life with another popular actress. Jason was previously married to actress Lisa Bonet for 18 years, and their divorce is not yet finalized.

Jason Momoa's ongoing divorce with Lisa Bonet.

Jason Momoa was married to Lisa Bonet from 2017 until their split in January 2022. The former couple shares two children: Lola (16) and Nakoa-Wolf (15). Although the breakup was announced over two years ago, the legal process is still ongoing. Their divorce won’t be finalized until July 9, as per the terms of their separation.

Jason has moved on and happily dating another actress.

During an appearance at a Comic Con festival in Basingstoke, England, Jason Momoa addressed the burning question: Is he single? His response was clear: “I’m very much in a relationship.” While he kept the identity of his partner under wraps, he promised fans they’d find out soon.

And as promised, Jason revealed his new partner in a romantic set of photos. In them, Jason Momoa can be seen cuddling up to actress Adria Arjona, who is 32 years old. The duo shared moments of laughter and affection, captured in a snapshot from a cozy restaurant. In another photo, their hair, blowing in the wind, radiates a sense of intimacy that has fans buzzing. Adria Arjona, too, didn’t shy away from sharing their connection. She posted a photo of herself with Jason on her Instagram Stories, adorned with red heart emojis. The caption hinted at a dream come true and an adventure shared with her “mi amor” (my love).

Who is Adria Arjona?

Adria Arjona is the daughter of Guatemalan-Mexican singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona. She has made her mark in Hollywood and is known for her roles in movies like Pacific Rim: Uprising and the Star Wars series Andor.

While fans are happy for Jason, many pointed out the same odd detail.

People were quick to congrats Jason on his new relationship. Still, some also noticed how Adria has an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet and his daughter Lola Iolani Momoa. "She kinda resembles his ex-wife," commented a person. "She resembles his daughter," added another. "She’s like a cross between Lisa and her daughter," another agreed.



