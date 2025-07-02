I Refused to Be My Mom’s Free Nurse — But She Flipped the Script

Dear Bright Side,

Hi, my name is Nancy. I’m a 35-year-old single mom of three children—ages 7, 3, and 6 months. My mom, 74, lives with us for free and used to babysit my 3 kids in return. Recently, she had a bad fall and can no longer be active.

She didn’t want to go to a nursing home, so instead of hiring caregivers, I asked her to pay me for helping her. She didn’t like that and said, “I’m your mom—you owe me!”

That night, my son called me in a panic. I froze. Mom had called a nursing home herself—and they were coming to take her. But that wasn’t all.

Half the house was suddenly empty. A moving truck had shown up and taken everything that belonged to her, including furniture she had paid for when I moved in. Even my baby’s crib was gone—because it had been her gift.

When I called to ask what was going on, she said, “This is what you get for being ungrateful! I cared for your kids for years. Now that I can’t be useful anymore, you’re ready to throw me away!”

I don’t think I’m being unfair. I’m not supposed to be her free nurse. I have my own children to care for, and I don’t need another burden.

The least she could do is contribute financially... Nothing in life is free.

Am I really wrong for asking that?

—Nancy