I Refuse to Delay My Retirement to Help My Sick Daughter

Dear Bright Side,

My name is Katherine. I’m 64 and finally retiring after 45 years of work.

Recently, my 27-year-old daughter became very ill and left her job. She’s a single mom to three kids and begged me to keep working to support her and the kids. I told her, “I’m sorry, but I need to put myself first.”

She shouted, “You’ll regret this!”

Later that night, I decided to visit her, just to make sure everything was okay. When I got there, a wave of unease washed over me when I saw the house empty. It was 10 p.m., and it was unlike them not to be home, especially with school the next morning.