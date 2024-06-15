People Shared 10 Mysterious Events That Defy Any Explanation

Despite our ability to explain most events, some things still leave us speechless. A community of people decided to share strange, unexplainable experiences online. Their stories included discovering a friend’s secret in a dream, reading a letter from the future, and forgetting an entire day. These real-life events sound like movie plots but they actually happened.

“I know who you are.”

“Once, I was standing in line at Target. A mother and her (I guess) 3-year-old were in front of me in the checkout lane. I never met them before in my life. The child was riding in the shopping cart and the mother went forward to better unload it. The child looks dead at me, smiles, laughs, and says my first name, very clearly, twice. I have an uncommon first name, which made it even stranger.” mycenea1961 / Reddit

A complete recollection

“As a full-grown adult, I was telling my mother about this house I was in, in a dream I had. It was brown and had 2 bedrooms, 2 floors, and L-shaped stairs. I went into full detail about this house from my dream. Anyway, apparently, the house I described was the house I was born in. Not like, born, born. I was born in a hospital... but the house my family lived in for 2 years before my birth, that we all moved out of when I was 7 or 8 months old. At first, I thought maybe my brain got it from pictures I had seen, but honestly, the level of detail wasn’t shown in any pictures we had of me at such a young age. Mostly they were closeups, so you couldn’t see the background much. My best guess to this day is my brain picking up really old and obscure memories, other than that I’m not sure how I knew anything about this house let alone the layout, furniture set up, etc.” AnxiousRiddle / Reddit

A message from the future

“Years ago, when my wife was pregnant with our second child and about to give birth, my Mom came to stay with us for a few days. One early evening Mom asked for a pen, paper, and an envelope. She wrote on the paper, sealed it in the envelope, and gave it to me. ‘Put this in your pocket and don’t open it. You’ll know when,’ she said. Thirty minutes later my wife announced it was time to go to the hospital, she was in labor. So we did, and about 9 hours later our second daughter was born at 3:45 AM. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long. This being pre-cell phone days, I called my Mom from the hospital to tell her the news. She answered the phone and immediately said, ‘Before you say anything, open the envelope.’ I did. It said: ‘Girl 3:45 AM, 8 lbs, 11 oz, 20 inches’ I kept that paper for years. When my Mom died, I went to our documents safe where we kept it, but it was gone”. GullyF / Reddit

Ghost lady

“When my son was not even 3 yet he came to my room and kept telling me ‘the lady’ was in his and his sister’s room. I was half asleep and dismissed it, and told him to snuggle up in my bed with me. So he got in my bed, but every few minutes kept waking me up to tell me about ‘the lady.’ Then he said she was at my bedroom door. So to show him there was no lady and that we should just go back to sleep, I pick him up and walk him in the dark out of my room. We stand in the hall and I say, ‘See there is no lady.’ He points his finger down the hall where there is nothing to see at all and says, ‘Mama, she’s right there. That’s the lady! And this is HER house.’ Nothing, not even a shadow where he was pointing. I kind of just tried to not show he was freaking me out and said, ‘Okay, she must be a nice lady’ and took him back to my bed where he promptly fell asleep and I stayed awake for hours thinking that this ‘lady’ in my 100-plus-year-old apartment must be hanging out and watching me sleep.” kookenhaken / Reddit

Summoned messages

“I think this is just a coincidence, but it’s weird nonetheless. I can summon (I don’t know a better word for it) a boy to message me. It’s one specific boy who was a close friend when we were 12-13. Once we left to go to high school, we kinda lost touch. I think about messaging him sometimes and usually within 10 minutes I’ll get a message from him. It’s weird and it only happens with this one boy. Once, we didn’t talk for a year and then he messaged me randomly after I thought about reaching out. I asked him why he messaged and he said that he felt a weird feeling wash over him, that it’s like it pushed him to message me. It’s bizarre, although probably just a coincidence.” imwhittling / Reddit

A pregnancy predictor

“I had a dream one night that a former coworker (Friend 1), who I rarely interact with, was pregnant. In the dream, I was back at my old office, and they were explaining to me that I was going to fill in for her. I was like ‘Oh no, I left y’all last year and went to a new place.’ She came up and was very pregnant and was like, ‘Oh come on, it’s just while I’m on leave.’ I told my husband because it was weird and we joked about how awful it would be for me to have gotten out of that place just to have to go back. Maybe a week later I dreamed about a different friend (Friend 2) who I rarely speak with being pregnant as well. The next week I ran into Friend 1 somewhere and joked about the funny dream I had where she was pregnant. She tells me she is, and they haven’t told ANYONE yet, that she’s waiting. I laugh it off and later tell my husband about it. He jokes and is like ‘Didn’t you dream Friend 2 was pregnant, you should give her a call.’ It’s even funnier because Friend 2 is my age and, like me, has older children, we’re way too old to be starting over. I laugh it off. The next day I called Friend 2 about the funny dream. Turns out she is also pregnant and they haven’t told anyone. Completely crazy!” Whohead12 / Reddit

The forgotten day

“I was around 6 and on Wednesday evening I went to bed. I woke up and it was Friday. I remember asking my mom why is it Friday when yesterday it was Wednesday. She said yesterday was Thursday, obviously. I asked her what I did on Thursday because the last thing I remember was going to sleep on Wednesday. She named some activities, and I remembered none of them. I never found out why I don’t remember that Thursday.” simavok / Reddit

A haunted car

“I was driving home from work and was driving behind a car that was the same make, model, and year of my car, just a different color. Further down the road, we both get into the turn lane to turn left onto a long, straight road with open fields on either side. The car in front of me turns onto this road and I wait for a car to pass, and then turn as well. It takes less than 5 seconds. However, when I turned onto the road, the car that had been driving in front of me was nowhere to be seen. This road has no turn and it’s long and straight so you can see pretty far ahead of you. The car had just vanished and I still think about it today. I am 100% sure the car didn’t do a U-turn. The roads are narrow, so they wouldn’t have been able to complete the U-turn without having to make it a 3-point turn or drive partly into the field. After I turned onto this road and noticed the car was no longer in front of me, I looked all around me and could see the other car driving away behind me, but the car that looked like mine was nowhere to be seen. There was nowhere on that road where the car could’ve pulled off or I would’ve seen it.” omglookawhale / Reddit

Teleporting message

Me and a buddy were at his house watching TV and some person on the screen was eating a strawberry. I don’t care for them, but it looked good and I asked if, by chance, he had any strawberries in the house. He almost laughed at me, we were two 20-year-olds with a higher chance of mac & cheese or Fruit Loops than strawberries. About twenty minutes later, there’s a knock at the door and he goes to answer it. He yells out to me to come see something. His mom is standing at the door with one of those low-cut boxes with a bunch of strawberries. he said, ’Tell AGNKim what you said!’ She looks a little strange and says, ’I was driving home and there was a guy selling strawberries out of the back of his truck and I thought, ’I bet David and his friends would like some strawberries...’ My buddy says, ’Well, you blew it. We all have one wish and you wasted yours on strawberries.’" AGNKim / Reddit

Mysterious advertisement

“Years ago my husband and I were lazing about watching a movie. Adverts came on and we weren’t paying much attention, but just as one finished, we both recognized the place it was filmed, pretty sure we had been there. Took a few seconds to find the remote and rewind, still talking about our visit to the place in the advert. It wasn’t there. We fast-forwarded, thinking we missed it. Nothing. Rewound again. Nothing. It’s nothing very exciting but it’s totally unexplainable and we still get weirded out when either of us brings it up.” tottiepots / Reddit