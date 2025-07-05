15 Heartwarming Photos That Show Love’s Transformation in Every Form

Love’s true measure is often revealed through the passing of time. Sometimes our love even outlives the people or thing we loved. From well-loved people and pets to transformed homes and clothes. The people below shared the beautiful impact that time and love can make.

1. “Been with this lovely lady for 34 years and marrying her is the best decision I’ve ever made.”

What a glow up, even though you guys already looked amazing. Congrats! © AdmiralCranberryCat / Reddit



2. “They were found in a box with their littermates in a park, and the BCSPCA (our local shelter) nursed them back to health.”

3. “One of my favorite plants. The first picture is what she looked like August of last year (a month after I got her).”

4. “In 1980, a coworker set me up with his daughter. We went on a blind date, married 2 years later, and will soon have our 43rd anniversary.”

She was beautiful then, and she’s gorgeous now! © curkington / Reddit

5. “Before and after my fiancée moved in!”

She ate your bananas! © squantzorz / Reddit

6. “Besties for almost 100 years.”

“My mother-in-law and her lifelong friend met in Bronxville, NY, when they were two and three years old (they shared a backyard). This month, they celebrated their 98th and 99th birthdays.”

7. “My favorite pair of Doc Martens (main pair of boots vs. same ones never worn)”

8. “Reunited after 17 years (sorta)!”

“It isn’t the same bunny from my childhood, but I recently bought the sherbet bunny and had to remake the photo as an adult.”

9. “Our garden path transformation!”

“We’ve been slowly transforming our garden, but the first main project was the garden path. We’ve planted a lot of creeping thyme and already a year later it looks like this! Every day there are about 5 million bees flying about and collecting nectar from the flowers.”

10. “From 2015 to 2025, we grew our own little family.”

11. “Me and my dog, Juju — 2007-2024. The right photo is from Juju’s last day. I miss him so much, but I am so grateful to have had so much time with him.”

12. “Portrait of my husband then (2019) and (2023)!”

“This is one of my favorite portraits and I remember how proud I was back then and how anxious I’ve been about redoing it, feeling like I won’t be able to measure up again. WELL! Now, this is my favorite portrait so far! Hopefully my husband enjoys his birthday gift! I’m so happy I actually managed to capture his expression this time around!”

13. “My parents, 1983 and 2025. They’ve been married for 43 years!”

Your mom looks about the same as the before picture! © 255001434 / Reddit

14. “I convinced my friend to start doing hot yoga with me two years ago. Photos taken in the same bathroom!”

15. “At 18 years old, I look scared after I graduated. 44 years later, I’ve retired from the navy and phone company. I’m not scared anymore!”