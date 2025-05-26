19 Pairs of Photos That Show the Difference in All Its Glory

Many things are learnt by comparison — that’s how you can estimate their size or the scale of changes. We put together photos that show better than a thousand words what a big difference is, and there is a lot to see here.

“My daughter’s first day at school and last one”

The father is a handsome man! © Chooseyourpower / Pikabu

“Here’s how 6 months of love, food, and cuddles changes a cat.”

“An apartment before and after marrying a girl who’s a bit of a plant geek.”

“35 years ago and now. The only thing that still fits is the veil.”

“On the left are my boyfriend’s shoes, on the right are mine. I’m 33 years old! He’s 6’4”, I’m 4’10″."

“My siblings and I recreated our children’s photo 27 years later.”

“I have hated our bathroom since moving into this house. My husband and I finally got round to renovating the place to our liking.”

“My wife and I 30 years ago and now. My wife is 52 years old, I am 54.”

Your wife is a vampire! She has not aged. © f1lth4f1lth / Reddit

“Finally replaced my shoes that I wore 5 days a week for 5 years with a new pair of the same shoes today.”

“My grandfather in the same place in 1935 and in 2019”

“Look at how this plant has grown in just 1.5 years!”

Shower cubicle before and after cleaning

“In 2 years, I’ve lost 120 pounds.”

“My wife grew a bunch of regular garlic and one Super-Mutant Garlic.”

“My sweetheart before and after I told her that she is the most beautiful girl in the world.”

“We did a major renovation of the flat for renting out! Before and after”

The beard certainly changes people.

“Before and after rescue. It’s been 2 years and look what a beautiful dog she has become!”

“We’ve been friends for 20 years.”