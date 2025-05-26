19 Pairs of Photos That Show the Difference in All Its Glory
Curiosities
day ago
Many things are learnt by comparison — that’s how you can estimate their size or the scale of changes. We put together photos that show better than a thousand words what a big difference is, and there is a lot to see here.
“My daughter’s first day at school and last one”
- The father is a handsome man! © Chooseyourpower / Pikabu
“Here’s how 6 months of love, food, and cuddles changes a cat.”
“An apartment before and after marrying a girl who’s a bit of a plant geek.”
“35 years ago and now. The only thing that still fits is the veil.”
“My siblings and I recreated our children’s photo 27 years later.”
“I have hated our bathroom since moving into this house. My husband and I finally got round to renovating the place to our liking.”
“My wife and I 30 years ago and now. My wife is 52 years old, I am 54.”
- Your wife is a vampire! She has not aged. © f1lth4f1lth / Reddit
“Finally replaced my shoes that I wore 5 days a week for 5 years with a new pair of the same shoes today.”
“My grandfather in the same place in 1935 and in 2019”
“Look at how this plant has grown in just 1.5 years!”
Shower cubicle before and after cleaning
“In 2 years, I’ve lost 120 pounds.”
“My wife grew a bunch of regular garlic and one Super-Mutant Garlic.”
“My sweetheart before and after I told her that she is the most beautiful girl in the world.”
“We did a major renovation of the flat for renting out! Before and after”
The beard certainly changes people.
“Before and after rescue. It’s been 2 years and look what a beautiful dog she has become!”
“We’ve been friends for 20 years.”
And here’s another bunch of stunning comparisons.
Preview photo credit tioem / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
I’ll Support My Sister Financially Only If She Agrees to Be Sterilized
Family & kids
9 months ago
I Secretly Cheated on the Vegetarian Diet My Wife FORCED Our Family to Follow
Family & kids
9 months ago
12 Dad Stories That Could Fill a Best-Selling Novel
Family & kids
3 months ago
18 Stories About Parents Who Support Their Children in Everything
Family & kids
10 months ago
10+ People Who Experienced a Day Rougher Than a Train Wreck
Curiosities
8 months ago
My Daughter Abandoned Me at My Weakest — Suddenly She Wants to Reconnect
Family & kids
8 months ago
I Told My Daughter She Couldn’t Join Us for Christmas—The 2 AM Call I Got Was Beyond Terrifying
Relationships
5 months ago
20+ People Shared Why They No Longer Want to Help People, Even Their Loved Ones
People
4 years ago
My SIL's Wedding Gift Left Me Humiliated and Crying on the Spot
Family & kids
year ago
At 94, Clint Eastwood Makes a Rare Appearance at Daughter’s Wedding — People Are Saying the Same Thing
People
11 months ago
10+ People Who Could Write a Novel With Their Workplace Stories
Curiosities
month ago
10 Parents Who Are Ready to Cross All Lines for Their Children
Family & kids
7 months ago