12 True Stories That Took Shocking Turns

“During one of the busiest weeks of the year, I faked being sick so I could join my friends on a remote beach getaway—so remote, in fact, that there was no cellphone signal. Unexpected absences during that time required approval from upper management, and you had to call them personally. The Area Manager, the one in charge, was known for being strict about these things.

My friends and I arrived at the beach, excited that I had successfully escaped work. Then, we noticed a lone tent. A person stepped out—and to my horror, it was my Area Manager. I nearly fainted, knowing I was in serious trouble.

Before I could react, another person stepped out of the tent—another Area Manager! We locked eyes, and in an instant, we all understood the situation. It turned into a silent agreement: ’You won’t tell anyone I’m here, and I won’t tell anyone you are.’” S***Whale / Reddit