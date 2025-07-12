I Refused to Let My Stepson Stay After Realizing What He Was Hiding

Hi Bright Side,

Every Saturday and Sunday, my 18-year-old stepson visits us. But lately, my 13-year-old daughter has been insisting I stop him from visiting. She wouldn’t say why. One day, while I was in his room doing the laundry, I found a strange pile of socks. Beneath them was a photo of our whole family. There was also a picture of my daughter when she was younger and a card she had made for her dad years ago.

I didn’t know what to make of it. None of it seemed harmful, but it felt... off. These weren’t his things, and he’d never mentioned being sentimental about family memories. I showed my husband, and he brushed it off, saying maybe our son just liked to keep family photos close.

But something about how he had quietly gathered those items without telling anyone didn’t sit right with me, especially after how uncomfortable my daughter had been.