My DIL Excluded Me From the Family Trip—but I Refused to Stay Silent

But two weeks ago, things hit a tipping point. My son had invited me to stay for dinner and told me that they would be taking the whole family on a week-long trip to Italy. I was very excited because Italy had always been a bucket list country for me.



But as I was leaving, my DIL pulled me aside and said, “You can’t come with us. Someone needs to look after the house while we’re gone. And I ordered a few things from Amazon that need to be packed away before we get home.”



I was shocked to my core. My DIL had never done anything like this before. But it wasn’t even her actions that upset me, it was the way she saw me. I wasn’t a MIL to her or a grandmother to her children. I was the hired help that she didn’t have to pay.



I was furious, to say the least. After all I have given them and done for them, this was the “Thank You” they thought I deserved? It hurt more than I’m willing to admit. So after they left, I decided to show them what it would be like when I wasn’t around.