I Refuse to Stop My Daughter From Living Her Lavish Life Even Though Her Stepbrother Feels Worthless

Hello Bright Side, Laura here.

I’m 45 with a daughter, Lila, 23. She started an online art business in high school, took on freelance design gigs, and bought herself a car after graduating. She lives with us but pays her own way. She might even pay for house fixes whenever we need assistance.

My stepson Jonah is 25. He lives with us, too. However, he is unemployed, as he was laid off from his work about 2 months ago, and since then, he has been trying to make money while streaming.

I try to be patient, but so far, he hasn’t made any money and is always asking us to cover his expenses. He isn’t even trying to find a regular job. I can see that his confidence is diminishing.

Last week, we went to the mall. Jonah drove in our car, and we paid for his meal. Lila drove herself, paid for herself, and even bought me a small gift.

When we got home, he accused Lila of showing off and said I should have told her to tone it down. He said her success made him feel worthless and small.