I Refuse to Accept My Mom’s New Boyfriend, She Needs a Reality Check

Hello, Bright Side,

My name is Camilla. I’m 32, and my mom (58) recently told me she was seeing someone new. Like she “finally found love again,” 10 years after my dad passed. She kept him a secret for weeks, insisting I’d “meet him when the time was right.”

I was genuinely happy for her. Until last night. At our family dinner, she walked in hand-in-hand with no one else but my ex.

For context, my ex (34) and I broke up last year after things got toxic. Minor disagreements turned into hours-long silent treatment or dramatic exits—he’d grab his keys and vanish, then come back like nothing happened.

I started editing every word, walking on eggshells just to avoid the next blow-up. I was exhausted and finally ended it.