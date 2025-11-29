My MIL Mocked Me at My Husband’s Birthday Party—I Gave Her a Brutal Reality Check

Dear Bright Side,

I married my husband 7 years ago and since then my MIL has been talking about having grandchildren. But we wanted to travel and build our careers before having kids. That was exactly what we did, and we paid the price for it.

But I never expected my MIL to go this far. Last week, at my husband’s birthday party, my MIL stood for a “toast.” I watched her anxiously, not knowing what to expect.

Instead of saying something nice or wishing my husband a happy birthday, she just smirked. Then she said, “You’re 35 now. Well, I guess I’ll be waiting forever for grandkids because if you haven’t started yet, you never will.”

People laughed, thinking she made a joke, but we knew the truth. My face burned as embarrassment and rage overwhelmed me. But it only got worse when I saw the look on my husband’s face. He was just as upset as I was.