12 Bold Summer Nail Trends Taking Over Right Now
Summer nail trends are taking over nail salons with bold nail colors, creative nail ideas, and stylish nail designs. From gel nails and gel nail polish to French manicure and pedicure looks, these nail polish trends are dominating summer beauty right now.
Mirror Silver Nails
Mirror-like silver gel nails are dominating nail trends everywhere right now. This ultra-shiny nail polish look feels futuristic, bold, and impossible to ignore. Nail salons say these reflective nail designs are one of the hottest summer nail ideas.
Cherry Nails
Deep cherry nail colors paired with a milky accent nail and tiny cherry art are taking over summer gel manicure trends. This playful mix feels cute, feminine, and trendy at the same time. It’s the perfect nail idea for anyone who loves fun details.
Pink Nails With Words
Pink gel nails with tiny text or cute phrases are dominating creative nail designs this summer. This trendy nail polish style lets you turn your manicure into a fashion statement. Nail salons are seeing more clients choosing personalized nail ideas like these.
Teal Nails
Dark teal nail colors are taking over elegant gel manicure trends this season. This deep ocean-inspired nail polish shade looks luxurious on both short and long gel nails. It’s bold without being too flashy, which makes it perfect for summer.
Marble Nail Design
Rhinestone Nails
Sparkling rhinestones are taking over summer nail trends and making every manicure shine brighter. Whether added to French manicure styles or bold gel nails, they create a glamorous salon-perfect finish. This nail idea is impossible to miss.
Leopard Print
Leopard nail designs are dominating edgy nail trends right now. Some might find them outdated, but bright nail colors mixed with animal print details create the ultimate statement gel manicure. Nail salons are calling this one of the boldest summer nail ideas.
Neon Yellow Palm Nails
Neon yellow nail polish with palm tree nail designs is taking over tropical summer trends. These vibrant gel nails instantly bring beach energy and sunshine vibes to your manicure. It’s one of the most playful pedicure and nail ideas this season.
Emerald Shimmer Nails
Emerald nail colors with shimmering gel nail polish are dominating luxury nail trends this summer. The glowing finish changes beautifully in sunlight, making these gel nails look almost jewel-like. It’s the perfect nail salon choice for elegant summer looks.
Bright Geometric Nails
Geometric nail designs in bold nail colors are taking over the creative gel manicure trends. Sharp lines, colorful shapes, and glossy gel nails create a futuristic fashion-forward look. These nail ideas are perfect for people who love standout styles.
Pink-Orange Ombre
Pink-to-orange ombre gel nails are dominating bright summer nail trends everywhere, even though some might think they are too much. This sunset-inspired nail polish transition looks soft, juicy, and incredibly stylish. Nail salons say it’s one of the most requested manicure looks this season.
Tiny Polka Dots
Small polka-dot nail designs are taking over playful summer nail ideas. These cute patterns look amazing with pastel nail colors and glossy gel manicure finishes. Sometimes the simplest nail trends become the most charming ones.
From bold nail colors and creative nail ideas to glossy gel nails and elegant French manicure styles, these nail trends are truly dominating this summer. Whether you choose gel manicure, or playful nail designs, these looks are taking over every nail salon.
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