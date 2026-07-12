10 Heavy Moments That Teach Us Why Compassion and Kindness Still Lead Every Heart to Happiness in 2026

I trained the new hire for 6 weeks. Showed her everything, covered for her when she made mistakes, defended her in meetings when people questioned whether she was ready. Six weeks after she got promoted she called me into a room, told me my position had been eliminated, and asked me to hand in my laptop by end of day. No notice, no severance, nothing that was legally required. I couldn’t afford a lawyer and I didn’t know where to start so I just didn’t. I had two months of savings. When that ran out I moved into my car. I parked in quiet residential streets at night and spent my days in libraries and coffee shops applying for jobs. I was ashamed enough that I hadn’t told anyone, not my family, not my friends. I had just gone quiet and hoped nobody noticed.

Apparently 3 people from my old job noticed. One of them worked late most evenings and had passed the car park several times over a few weeks, seen my car there at midnight, recognized it, and mentioned it to two other colleagues. They put two and two together and called for a welfare check. The officer who responded found me asleep in the back seat. I was mortified. He was kind about it and not at all judgmental, and before he left he gave me a number to call in the morning for an emergency housing program he said he referred people to regularly. I called it the next day. Within a week I had a room in a shared house and a referral to a tenants’ rights organization that helped me file for the unpaid severance I was legally owed.

8 months after I had been dismissed my phone rang. A journalist. She said, “I’ve been investigating your former company. Three employees called the police on you because they were worried about you, and I found you through that welfare check report. I think you have a story worth telling.” I hadn’t spoken to those 3 colleagues since the day I was let go. They had no obligation to notice and no obligation to act. They just saw something that didn’t add up and decided that was enough reason to do something about it. The woman who fired me is currently under investigation. I have an apartment. And I still don’t know which 3 people made those calls. I think this is kindness, no?