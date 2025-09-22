Not a Single Penny of My Inheritance Goes to My Kids Until They Follow These 3 Rules

Hi, Bright Side,

My 3 kids never had proper jobs. They rely on me, asking for money like I’m their personal bank.

One day, I gathered them and said, “If you want an inheritance, follow my 3 rules.” After hearing them, they looked worried. Then they laughed at my face.

My second child said, “So it means we won’t be able to do that. That sounds like effort. I don’t do effort.” My youngest one added, “You’re supposed to take care of us, not the other way around.” I was devastated.

The rules were basic and simple: get a job, stop asking me for money, and prove you can be responsible. So I lost it. I said, “Fine. No job, no effort, no inheritance. End of discussion.”

They tried to guilt-trip me, saying I owed them for bringing them into the world. I told them, “I gave you life, food, and shelter. That’s all I owe. The rest was supposed to be a bonus, and you blew it.”

Now they’re blowing up my phone, calling me selfish, a bad parent, saying I “abandoned” them. I feel guilty for being this harsh, but at the same time, I’m tired of being treated like a walking ATM.

Do you think I did the right thing? They are my kids, after all. And I really am responsible for them.

Yours,

Jane L. C.