I Refused to Break My Back Over My Stepchild’s Medical Emergency

Hey Bright Side,

I remarried three years ago, and I genuinely care about my stepson. But I’ve always made it clear: I am not his mom. I’ve respected boundaries, helped with homework sometimes, and even shared a few inside jokes, but I’ve never tried to replace his real mother.

One weekday morning, my stepson woke up burning with a high fever. His mother didn’t answer my calls, and my husband was away on a work trip. My boss had been counting on me for an important project, so I had a choice to make: stay home or go to work. I tried calling and texting his mom multiple times, but no answer.

I ended up giving my stepson some medicine, left water and the fan on, and asked a neighbor to check in on him. I went to work.