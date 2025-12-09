I Refused to Return My Coworker’s Old Office—Now the Whole Team Has Turned on Me

Dear Bright Side,

My coworker Jenn went on maternity leave in 2023 and kept working from home afterward. I took her office, way better than my loud cubicle.

Now in 2025, everyone’s called back. She came in, asked me to move, and I said no. HR agreed. But today, I froze when my coworkers started whispering that Jenn was heading my way to “take her office back”.

She came in, closed the door, and said she didn’t actually want it. HR had already approved her remote arrangement, and she just needed to come in once to clear her stuff. She grabbed her old inbox tray, said, “All yours”, and walked out.

Now everyone’s acting like I either pushed her out or she pulled some secret move on management, and I’m stuck in the middle of gossip I didn’t ask for. So what do I do now? Was I the bad one?

— Mark