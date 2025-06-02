I Refuse to Cover for a Coworker on Maternity Leave—Now I’m the Office Villain

"Dear Bright Side,

I’m not one to write this kind of thing. I never thought it was necessary or that anyone on the other side would understand how I feel. However, I am so frustrated, overwhelmed, and alone with my anger today that I have decided to take the plunge.

The story goes like this. For many months, I planned a trip. It wasn’t a luxury holiday or anything like that. It was simply a plan to visit my elderly parents, whom I unfortunately don’t get to see very often. Everything was planned in advance: I had asked for time off work, bought non-refundable tickets, and organised everything with my siblings. This wasn’t a whim; it was an emotional necessity.

I was excited and relieved to be able to see them. I felt like the days were just passing by, but I was happy about that. That is, until something—someone—decided to ruin everything.