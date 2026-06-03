14 Moments That Remind Us Kindness and Compassion Can Bloom in the Darkest Places

I was on a weekend trip with my boyfriend at the time. We had been together for a year, and it was kind of an anniversary trip, but it was also at the same time as a convention that he and his friends wanted to go to. Looking back on it, idk why I didn’t just go too.

I had told him that he could go to that thing with his friends and I would find something to do until the evening, and then we could go do stuff together afterwards. He appreciated that and was only going to go to a specific event at the convention.

So anyway, he leaves the hotel in the morning, and it kinda dawned on me that I can’t go anywhere bc we rode together and I was there without a car. I sat on the bench outside the hotel, trying to figure out what I could do.

Anyway, along comes an older gentleman, who sat next to me for a moment to catch his breath. We greeted each other and started chatting. His family had surprised him with Super Bowl tickets for his bday, and they stopped at the city we were in for the night. They wanted to go sightseeing before heading to the place they were staying at to go to the game.

He wasn’t up for sightseeing, so he was also trying to figure out how to spend the morning. He said I had reminded him of his granddaughter, and thought maybe that was who I was, until he got closer. He thought she stayed behind to hang out 😭 He asked if I was comfortable walking across the street to the diner for breakfast. I said sure, and that’s what we did.

He treated me to breakfast and then thanked me for spending time chatting with him. He said it had been a long time since he’d been “on a date” (joking, of course) and said he hoped he wasn’t boring 😭 He really was just the sweetest person, I swear.

After breakfast, we walked back to the hotel, and he thanked me again, said he was ready for a nap, and told me to have a fun weekend. I thanked him for breakfast and told him I hope he enjoyed the game and time with his family.

I didn’t see that old man again after that, but every so often I think about him. He was pretty old, and this was back in 2010, so idk if he’s still around. If he is, I hope he is living his best life.