15 Moments That Prove Kindness, Compassion, and Love Are the Heart of Every Family

I spend 50 hours a week as a nanny for the most incredible family, and everything about them was foreign to me when I first started. There’s no yelling, no passive-aggressive sulking, no heavy sighs of misery, no teasing each other to the point of cruelty. I keep waiting to walk in and finally witness the truth. I keep waiting to see them slip up and let the mask come off, and in 3 years, it’s just never happened.

Even the way they treat their old dog is unfathomable to me. They never get pissed when he has an accident in the house, there’s no swearing under their breath, there’s no resentment, they just clean it up and move on with their life.

Their parents initiate difficult conversations with them, they teach them so many important things, they are always there for them, and more than anything, they love their children SO much. They absolutely love getting out of work early and sending me home so they can spend time with their kids.

Their mom manages a team of people at work, and she’s such a direct and healthy communicator. Their older son is now the age I was when things first started going downhill for me, and never does he hide away in his room, never does he avoid his family. He just genuinely enjoys spending time with his family, moody hormones and all.

Earlier this week, their 2-year-old sister had a little bit of dandruff in her hair. Her mom was out of town, so her dad ordered a special shampoo and comb, and then spent an hour gently picking out each white flake while she watched TV with her brothers. Watching a dad pick dandruff out of his toddler’s hair brought me to tears.

As hard as it is to witness, I’m proud of myself for being a part of this kind of dynamic... their toddler loves me more than anything. I talk about her feelings with her, I never raise my voice, I never make her feel ashamed.

I see parts of myself in the way she talks and the things she says, and it’s so kind. She’s constantly saying “It’s okay!” after every little spill. She says, “Wow, it’s so nice out!” Every time we step outside, she’s always talking about how pretty we both look. It’s really fulfilling to see what sensitivity can look like when it’s embraced rather than smothered.

More than anything, she knows I’ll never be angry at her for an accident, she knows she can hide behind my back if she’s feeling shy, she knows that all emotions are safe emotions to be feeling. I can’t imagine saying some of the things I heard as a kid; it literally makes me feel ill.

The more time I spend around kids, the more I realize it’s actually not that hard to just love them and make them feel known. Everything else can be dealt with if those two things are there.