14 Moments That Prove Compassion Can Heal Hearts and Create Real Happiness

I lost my mother when I was 6 years old. She was usually really ill and was never there anyway.

I was still sitting alone without friends and really lonely when I was in grade 4. I was suffering through major depression and anxiety, and spent a lot of my time in the same spot. I was really intelligent back then and was always really interested in my classes, as I had really nothing else in my life left that made me feel somewhat useful.

I used to, and still do, enjoy learning other languages, and the teacher who taught us Chinese that year was a really misunderstood woman. She always seemed strict to others around her, and most didn’t like her. She was amazing in my mind, and I could tell she was just frustrated by kids not wanting to listen.

One day, during recess, she came up to me and sat beside me. She was really kind and understanding. I told her about how my mother died, and how I had no friends in school, and that I was really usually scared to speak to other kids and sometimes felt really lonely. I told her basically my life story, as she was one of those people that you could just open up to, despite her strict demeanour. And she sat there and listened carefully. She then began to speak to me as well, saying how her mother had died when she was 15, and she knew how hard it was and how much she struggled through life afterwards. She opened up and seemed to be like an actual friend.

From that day until the end of grade 5, she would always come out and sit with me in my spot and just speak to me, help me out, and was always so proud of me, in a motherly kind of way. She taught me origami, was always there if I needed something, and was just AMAZING. I really calmed down a lot. I had basically grown out of my anxious and depressed pit of suffering. She had taught me some social skills and was willing to always help me with trying to make friends, speaking to others, and stuff like that. I really started to see a reason to live, I started to be a lot more comfortable and happy, all because she was so amazing and had wanted to hear my story and talk to me. She had seen someone in distress, and turned my view of life into one worth living.

However, all good things have to come to an end eventually. At the end of grade 5, she had to move to another school and teach there, as my school kind of fired her for some reason I don’t know. The day she told me this was a day I had felt sad all over again, and I just felt like life was going to go back to how it used to be. However, she had told me that she wanted me to keep fighting, she wanted me to keep practicing my skills, and become more confident and happy with my life. She reminded me of all the stuff she had done with me and how she would not let me put that to waste. I honestly thought I was never going to see her ever again. I became depressed all over again for about a week. Once I got over the main stages where I really cried a lot, I took her words and used them.

I kept going and even made a friend when I was in grade 6. I had continued what she had taught me, and I had kept on with my life. I made myself remember what she had taught, and I was motivated.

It was a large surprise to me that when I started high school, she had actually begun working at the high school I go to. I was so happy to see her; however, on the second day of grade 7, in high school, I had seen a kid who was sitting alone and kind of reminded me of how lonely I felt in primary school.

I became friends with that kid, and I now have a large friend group. I am much happier despite the fact that I still occasionally have my down times. Now, whenever I pass by the teacher who had changed my life, I always give her a smile, and we say our “hello” before we go our own ways. I still speak sometimes with her, and she has told me how proud she is of me and what I’ve gotten through.

She is basically the person I aspire to be like when I grow up.