How to Pick Vacation Shoes That Actually Feel as Good as They Look—Even After a Full Day of Sightseeing

Another important detail is adjustable straps that can be tightened so your feet won’t slip out of the shoes. Before my vacation in Mexico, I decided to buy a new pair of sandals. I found a great genuine leather pair at the store for a good price and decided to buy them.

Suddenly, a lady next to me pulls the sandals out of my hand and says, “You’ll waste your money!” I was surprised: why would she say that? Then she turns the strap over, shows me the rough seam where the buckle is attached, and notes, “These will rub your feet!” Turns out she had bought the same pair a couple of weeks earlier and quickly regretted it.