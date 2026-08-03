How to Pick Vacation Shoes That Actually Feel as Good as They Look—Even After a Full Day of Sightseeing
The right pair of vacation shoes can make or break a trip. Not in a dramatic way — in the very ordinary way where your feet feel fine on day one and completely done by day three, and you find yourself standing in a foreign shoe shop on a Tuesday morning buying the first comfortable thing you can find.
Summer vacation footwear is one of those things that looks like a small decision until it isn’t. The shoes that look beautiful in the shop don’t always fit beautifully on cobblestone streets. The sandals with the pretty strap don’t always have the arch support your feet need after six hours of sightseeing. The ballet flats that work perfectly at home have a way of failing spectacularly in Paris.
Here’s everything you need to know before you pack — from what to check on sandal insoles to why the material of your sneakers matters more than the style, so your feet stay happy from the first excursion to the last day on the beach.
Flip-flops aren’t the best footwear for the beach.
A vacation doesn’t always mean relaxing on a sandy beach. Sometimes the seashore is covered with pebbles. In that case, walking along the coast and going into the water barefoot isn’t very pleasant. Flip-flops and Crocs won’t help much here — they slide on the stones and keep trying to come off your feet. They’re not especially comfortable for swimming, either.
I once had a pair of black water shoes, and they were a real game changer for a rocky beach. But they had a couple of drawbacks: they heated up quickly in the sun and didn’t go all that well with my swimsuit. Luckily, these days you can find clear silicone swim shoes in stores. They look pretty good, and they won’t slip off your feet in the sea.
Carefully inspect the insoles of the sandals.
Of course, the material the sandals are made from matters too, but it’s best to start by taking a close look at the insoles. Luckily, there are plenty of styles available in stores right now. On vacation, you’ll most likely be walking a lot, and if the insole has a dip around the heel and a curve around the arch of the foot, your feet won’t get as tired.
Another important detail is adjustable straps that can be tightened so your feet won’t slip out of the shoes. Before my vacation in Mexico, I decided to buy a new pair of sandals. I found a great genuine leather pair at the store for a good price and decided to buy them.
Suddenly, a lady next to me pulls the sandals out of my hand and says, “You’ll waste your money!” I was surprised: why would she say that? Then she turns the strap over, shows me the rough seam where the buckle is attached, and notes, “These will rub your feet!” Turns out she had bought the same pair a couple of weeks earlier and quickly regretted it.
Material matters in sneakers.
Sneakers are probably the most comfortable footwear for summer getaways. You can spend hours wandering through museums and the streets of sunny southern cities in them. But when choosing a new pair at the store, we usually focus first on the insole and the sole. It’s worth paying attention to the material the sneakers are made of, too.
The best choice for a getaway is sneakers made of mesh fabric or natural leather with perforations. In shoes like these, your feet won’t sweat, even when it’s really warm outside.
I was packing my suitcase before a trip to Egypt and put my favorite sneakers in it. My husband immediately grumbled, “You should’ve taken the white ones instead. Your feet will get clammy in these in half an hour!” I just waved it off and smiled, because the white ones are made of thick leather, perfect for fall. The black ones, though, are synthetic mesh. There’s a reason I wear them to the gym.
It’s best to leave ballet flats at home.
Ballet flats can seem like a pretty good choice for a summer vacation. They go with all kinds of outfits, and you can wear them both on a sightseeing tour and to a fancy restaurant. But your feet get tired quickly in shoes like that.
Once, a friend of mine went to Paris on vacation and brought her favorite ballet flats with her. On the first day, she happily walked around the city, but the next day she could barely leave her hotel room. She had to head to the nearest mall for a pair of sneakers.
If you can’t imagine a vacation without ballet flats, it’s worth paying attention to the following details. To keep your feet comfortable in these shoes, choose ballet flats with a flexible sole that’s thick enough. Another important detail is the trim.
Soft fabric piping not only helps flats keep their shape, but also keeps the shoes from rubbing against the skin on your feet. When I’m on vacation, my feet often swell after hours of walking, so I usually look specifically for flats with soft fabric piping on store shelves to avoid getting blisters during a stroll.
Try bending the canvas sneakers.
When it comes to vacation footwear, canvas sneakers aren’t always the best choice. A coworker of mine went on a trip to Italy and brought along her favorite pair. After walking around the city for half a day, she realized the shoes were starting to press on her little toes.
But she couldn’t exactly walk back to the hotel barefoot! Luckily, she thought to retie the laces and loosen them near the bottom. The shoes instantly became much more comfortable.
When choosing canvas sneakers in a store, check that the upper is made from breathable fabric. Another important detail is the flexibility of the sole. It should not only bend easily, but also quickly return to its original shape. You can also take a close look at the seams for any traces of glue.
I was vacationing in Turkey when I spotted a pair of sneakers the color of ripe strawberries in a store. I tried them on — they fit perfectly, and the salesperson even gave me a great discount. That evening I decided to wear them, but something was poking inside one of them. What in the world? They were brand-new!
I shook the shoe and — oh my goodness — out fell a little card with the salesperson’s number and an invitation to meet up. I laughed. Of course, I didn’t go out with him, but the sneakers really did turn out to be great. They lasted forever.
The sole is what sets quality wedge shoes apart.
On vacation, you want to take a break from heels, and walking in them along old cobblestone streets isn’t exactly comfortable. It’s best to get a pair of wedge shoes before your trip. To choose a style that’s right for long walks, take a closer look at the sole.
Ideally, the wedge should be made of cork or jute. These materials are light enough and have a bit of spring as you walk, which means your feet won’t get tired. The toe of the shoe shouldn’t curve upward too much, or your calves may ache after a walk.
Check the backs of your slip-ons.
These shoes are perfect for a vacation. High-quality slip-ons fit comfortably on your feet, and you don’t have to spend time tying laces. To find the right pair in a store, pay attention to the backs of the slip-ons. They should be edged with soft padding, while the heel area itself in well-made shoes should be firm, and the back should not bend when pressed.
Before our vacation, my husband and son went to the store for new shoes. They came back happy — they’d bought the kid a pair of slip-ons. The moment I looked at them, I said, “Our son isn’t going to wear these.” My husband got all huffy — they had picked them out and tried them on.
In the end, I was right: our little one wore the shoes once, and by evening said they were uncomfortable. It was simply because those slip-ons had a rough seam on the heel. You could tell right away they were going to rub.
Feel the insoles in high-heeled shoes.
If you’re not ready to give up stilettos, even on vacation, and want to pick out the right pair in a store, take a close look at the insoles. In the summer heat, feet sweat quickly, and if the insoles are made of synthetic material, your feet will heat up and start to slide. In quality footwear, the insoles will also be securely glued to the shoes, with no folds or raised areas.
It’s better to buy open-toe mules.
Closed-toe shoes may look stylish, but they also make you much more likely to get blisters on your toes. For a vacation, it’s best to pack a pair with open toes and a wide vamp. Shoes like these will fit comfortably, and you can easily stroll in them for a couple of hours.
I took my favorite mules with me on vacation and decided to wear them for a tour in a nearby town. There was just one thing I hadn’t considered: the streets there were paved with cobblestones, and my sandals had a small heel.
As a result, my shoes kept sliding on the stones and trying to slip right off my feet. The whole group was briskly following the tour guide, while I was hobbling along in the back. I thought I might have to trudge along barefoot, but luckily, we passed a shoe store. I quickly bought the first pair of flats I found and stuffed my favorite mules into my bag. I never took them on a trip again.
Examine the seams on the espadrilles.
These fabric shoes are perfect for a summer vacation — they’re lightweight and comfortable. But if you buy a lower-quality pair, the footwear may fall apart before your trip is even over. To help them last longer, take a close look at the seams that join the upper part to the sole. They should be sturdy, with no loose threads sticking out.
Good vacation shoes don’t have to be expensive — they just have to be right for what you’re actually doing. The difference between a great holiday and one spent hobbling is often just knowing what to look for before you buy — and occasionally, a kind stranger who spots a rough seam on your dream pair before you do. Pack well, walk far, and let the shoes be the last thing you think about once you’re there.
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