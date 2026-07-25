12 Simple Ways to Stay Cool at Home This Summer — Even When You Don’t Have Air Conditioning

The first rule is to keep the sun out of your home. Close the windows and cover them with thick blackout curtains early in the morning, before the air has a chance to warm up. It’s important to choose curtains in light shades or with a special white thermal backing on the reverse side. Dark fabric, on the other hand, actively absorbs sunlight, heats up, and starts working like a radiator.

And instead of an ice-cold soda, have a cup of hot green tea. It’s no joke: in the East, people have been staying cool this way for centuries.