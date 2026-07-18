11 Tips That Teach Us How to Always Pick the Best Summer Fruit and Berries—Even When They All Look Perfect on the Outside

It’s generally believed that ripe raspberries should be a rich red color. But when you’re choosing a box of these berries at the store, it’s good to remember that color isn’t the most reliable sign. An unripe or spoiled berries can have the same shade. It’s better to look for white or green spots on the fruit.

Unlike some other berries, raspberries don’t continue to ripen after they’re picked. White and green spots show that the raspberries weren’t fully ripe. The stem and a damaged top of the berry can point to the same thing, since a ripe raspberry separates easily from its stem.