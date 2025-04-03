My MIL Kept Ignoring My Boundaries—So I Finally Took My Revenge
There’s a special kind of betrayal that comes from feeling like your own family doesn’t respect you, especially in the moments that matter most. Imagine looking forward to a meaningful night that you’ve planned for weeks only to have it ruined by someone who should care about your happiness. That’s exactly what happened to me—and I’ve had enough.
Hi Bright Side! I know setting boundaries with family, especially in-laws, can be difficult and that elders only mean well, but I'm not sure if that is the case with my mother-in-law. She has pushed my limits too many times to count, and my husband refuses to acknowledge it.
My mother-in-law’s odd, frustrating habit.
My mother-in-law is always digging through my clothes, wearing them without permission, and if they end up not fitting her right, she blames me for having “terrible taste.” Meanwhile, she owns twice as many clothes as I do and wears every single new item she buys almost immediately. I, on the other hand, try to save my special outfits for the right occasions—and then end up with nothing to wear because she’s taken them. It’s gotten so bad that I’ve started hiding new clothes in random places.
I drop hints constantly that I'm not comfortable with this, but she simply turns a blind eye.
She took it too far.
My husband and I planned a special anniversary dinner, and I wanted to wear the dress from our first date. It means so much to me. I couldn’t exactly hide it because I planned to wear it for my date. And honestly, if she suddenly saw me wearing a “new” dress she’d never noticed before, she’d accuse me of being sneaky or lying. So, instead of hiding it, I told her weeks before my special day that I was planning to wear it, and she should leave it alone.
But days before, it vanished. I asked my MIL, and she just shrugged. I looked for it everywhere but couldn't find it. On the day of my dinner date, I had no choice but to wear another dress my MIL already wore two days back. I was frustrated, but when my husband told me I looked like a million bucks, I couldn't stop smiling and forgot about it.
But then, my blood boiled when I saw my MIL stepping into the house wearing my dress—the special dress that I wanted to wear for my anniversary dinner and specifically told her not to take it!
She acted like it was no big deal, telling me that she had “nothing nice to wear” for her work function and that my dress fit her just fine, so she took it. She casually said that she forgot that it was our anniversary today, laughing. I was speechless, but on the inside, I was fuming.
I confronted her but her words cut like knives.
The worst part is, when I confronted her about it, she totally flipped it on me, saying I should share my belongings and not be so “selfish.” I finally snapped and told her maybe it was time she started dressing more age-appropriately instead of constantly stealing my outfits to look younger.
She got really mad and called me rude, but I’m just so tired of feeling like I have to guard my closet 24/7. It’s stressful, and it ruins the joy of buying something nice for myself or revisiting meaningful pieces like my anniversary dress.
What made it worse was my husband's reaction. Instead of standing up for me, he told me to let it go. “She didn’t mean any harm. It’s just a dress,” he said dismissively. I couldn’t believe it.
I expected him to at least acknowledge how hurt I felt or tell his mom to stop doing this, but instead, he sided with her, acting like I was the one making a big deal out of nothing. That was the moment I realized I was fighting this battle alone.
I took my revenge.
After my MIL ruined my anniversary, I knew talking wouldn’t change anything and my husband won't talk back to her. She had ignored my feelings too many times, so I decided to let her experience her own behavior firsthand.
A few days later, I "borrowed" her favorite expensive designer handbag without asking her—the one she never let anyone touch—and casually walked around with it. The moment she saw me, she was furious, demanding to know why I took it. I simply shrugged and said I needed something nice for an event. When she insisted I should have asked first, I reminded her she hadn’t asked before taking my dress.
Her face changed instantly. She had no real defense, just an awkward silence before mumbling that it wasn't the same thing. I told her we are family, and we shouldn't be "selfish", and share things. She got upset and left. I had the last laugh.
I honestly don’t think this is normal behavior, and I’m not sure how to fix things. She doesn’t respect my personal space or the sentimental value my clothes hold for me. I don't mind sharing my clothes occasionally, but I think at this point she's simply taking over my wardrobe and new clothes. And now, to make things worse, my own husband refuses to see the problem.
I’m at a loss. If anyone has advice on how to set boundaries with a mother-in-law like this—or how to make my husband understand where I’m coming from—I could really use it. Am I selfish for feeling this way?
Thank you for sharing your story. Dealing with a mother-in-law who constantly disregards your personal boundaries can be frustrating, emotionally exhausting, and even damaging to your sense of autonomy. Here’s how you can start taking control of the situation and reclaiming your personal space:
Set Firm, Non-Negotiable Boundaries: Your MIL has repeatedly ignored your wishes, so it’s time to be direct. Instead of dropping hints, have a serious conversation with her. Make it clear that your clothes are off-limits and that you expect her to respect your space. If necessary, put a lock on your closet.
Address the Issue With Your Husband: The fact that your husband dismissed your feelings is a major red flag. Explain to him that this isn’t just about a dress or clothes—it’s about respect. Tell him how it made you feel when he took his mother’s side, and emphasize that you need him to support you, not minimize your concerns.
Limit Her Access: If she has a habit of going through your belongings, take precautions. Lock your closet, keep your favorite pieces in a separate, secure area, or even start storing new purchases elsewhere until you’ve had a chance to wear them.
Enforce Consequences: If your MIL continues to overstep, follow through with consequences. This might mean no longer allowing her to stay over, confronting her more assertively, or even taking a step back from the relationship if she refuses to respect you.
Involve a Neutral Party: If conversations with your husband aren’t getting anywhere, consider counseling. A therapist can help him see your perspective and guide you both on setting healthy boundaries.
Decide What You’re Willing to Tolerate: At the end of the day, you can’t change your MIL’s behavior, but you can decide how much you’re willing to put up with. If she refuses to respect your boundaries and your husband won’t back you up, it may be time to rethink your approach to the relationship with both of them.
You have every right to feel upset. Your personal belongings—especially sentimental ones—deserve respect. If your MIL refuses to acknowledge your boundaries, then it’s time to protect yourself emotionally and physically from this ongoing stress. Stand firm, don’t be afraid to set limits, and remember: it’s okay to put yourself first.
