17 Friendships That Didn’t Stand the Test of Life

A good friendship is when there is a person with whom you feel easy, calm, and really warm. But sometimes everything goes wrong: a friend starts sucking your energy, always complains or competes, as if you were participants in some kind of marathon. Such relationships are exhausting, even if from the outside everything looks fine.

In this article, there are 17 stories about friends who showed their true colors. Let’s read, recognize familiar types, and learn to set boundaries in time.