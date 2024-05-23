My Husband Turned Into a Rude Monster Because of My Menstrual Pads, I'm Desperate

Our reader, a 30-year-old woman named Grace, has recently shared her quite intimate story with us. The woman seriously needed advice and opinions from our followers, because her situation is quite delicate and desperate at the same time. She discovered that her husband is totally negative about her wearing menstrual pads during her periods, and this attitude has provoked a huge scandal in their happy family.

Grace always thought she was lucky to have a really nice and loving husband.

Grace, 30, has always thought that her marriage was ideal. In her letter to us, the woman confessed that she loved and respected her husband, Paul, who's always been her "unwavering rock" and whose opinion and life experience were a subject for his wife's admiration. The woman shared her life situation that's been happening in her family. Her husband's rude behavior has left her in the deepest shock, and the woman is totally desperate now, seeking for opinions and pieces of advice from other people. Grace wrote, "Hi, Bright Side! I've never thought that I'd be facing such a tough and offensive situation in my own family, which I believed was a happy one. My husband Paul is 35, and he's always been a very sensible and moderate person. Paul has a very serious job, he's got a huge responsibility at work, and he has always been a model to follow for almost everyone who knows him. For me, he has always been a loving husband and a person whom I could trust and rely on." The woman added, "At least, I thought so, because one action of my husband to a seemingly normal thing has shattered my trust in him and killed my sense of respect for him forever."

There was nothing in the air that predicted a huge scandal in the family.

Grace shared, "I used to use tampons for my periods, and I have always believed that this was the most comfortable and the most convenient thing personally for me, but everything changed recently. I had some very serious health issues and I consulted my doctor about it. Due to these medical reasons, I couldn't use tampons anymore and my doctors advised me to opt for sanitary pads instead." The woman wrote, "Now I'm using pads, which isn't that big of a deal for me. Of course, I didn't get used to them, but this is still not a problem at all, and I would never make a huge issue out of it, but my husband has shockingly become a person who made a real stir about this seemingly innocent change."

Grace's husband started acting in a very rude way, all of a sudden.

Grace shared, "I had a talk about my medical issues with Paul, and he seemed to be very empathic and understanding. He supported me and said we'll deal with all health problems together. Well, I didn't mention it to him that I'll be using the pads from then on. I simply didn't think that was a subject to even pay his attention to!" The woman was shocked when she discovered her husband's reaction. She wrote, "When he noticed that I'm using pads, he instantly changed. At first, Paul complained about me not 'consulting' him first. Then, to my deepest shock, he said that he doesn't feel comfortable with me sleeping in bed wearing pads.

He literally asked me to sleep somewhere else while I'm on my period, and this threw me off hard because I wasn't expecting him to have an issue in that regard. He insisted that it just didn't feel comfortable for him, and he actually thought menstrual pads were disgusting. He then added that he would like me to use tampons at nighttime or sleep somewhere else."

The woman can't believe that she witnessed such a behavior from her sensible and wise husband.

Grace wrote, "When I heard this, I just laughed him off and kept sleeping on the bed while wearing my pads like there was no issue. But then, the things took a really unhealthy turn. My behavior made him so uncomfortable that he basically went to the couch, then started complaining from there about how I forced him on the couch by making him disgusted after he already suggested me some compromises.

I told him that he was being a drama queen because his 'compromises' were totally illogical, I couldn't stop using pads and free bleed on the bed. I couldn't risk my health and use tampons again when the doctors advised me against tampons." "Now, my husband is still upset with me even when I'm not on my period, and he keeps saying I owe him for making him uncomfortable and brushing off his complaints. I'm getting angry, and I'm even thinking of asking him to move out, because our relationship has become very tense because of this. Am I overreacting to him being so rude? What would you do?"