I Threw My Stepson Out After Discovering His Secret That Made Me Sick

Hi Bright Side,

My stepson, 17, lives with us. I was packing for a family trip. “Take that red hair clip,” my stepson said. My heart sank — I only wear it in the shower.

I decided to check my stepson’s room and noticed a weirdly bulky pillow. To my horror, inside was his diary, along with dozens of printed photos of family members. Photos I realized had been taken when none of us knew—candid moments around the house, in the yard, or just doing everyday things.

I felt sick. My hands were shaking.

When he came home, I confronted him gently. At first, he froze. But then he broke down crying. He told me he felt completely alone—like an outsider in his own family.

He said he started secretly taking pictures because it made him feel like he was part of something, like he wasn’t invisible. He said he would look at the photos when he felt left out, because seeing the people he cared about made him feel less alone.

I was heartbroken but also unsettled. I couldn’t shake the feeling that this crossed a line, even if it came from loneliness.

I told him I needed time to think. I even asked him to move out for a while, just so I could process everything.

Now I’m torn. I don’t know how to talk to him about this without making things worse—or making him feel even more excluded. I’d really appreciate your advice. What would you do?

Thank you,

Sandra