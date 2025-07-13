20 Craftsmen Who Let Their Imagination Fly and Nailed It
Even though there is a huge variety of goods in shops and online marketplaces, you can get truly unique things only from craftsmen. They are the ones who create the most original and even touching things.
A blanket that has a hiking route you took with your brother — easily. Earrings made of amber collected on the beach — sure. Hilarious handbags in the form of frogs or burgers — no problem. It is enough just to look at these items to let creativity flow.
“Made this piece as a custom, but in the end, it stayed with me.”
- I’ve never seen anything like this. Is this your own design? © mandergement / Reddit
- Yes, my own design. © CreativePandaC / Reddit
“I was inspired by the ocean and made this glass octopus.”
“I made a set of corset and skirt in the 18th century style.”
“I made this figurine out of polymer clay and acrylic paint. The foliage took 15 hours of work, but I think it was worth it.”
“My handmade hamburger bag”
“Turned this fuzzy little guy into portrait. Wool felted work”
- Oh my goodness, for a second I thought it was just a photo of a real cat. © -Wearing_Tearing- / Reddit
“My gang of handmade frogs”
“I found real amber by the sea and decided to make beach-themed earrings.”
“I purchased a bale of used sweatshirts and deeply cleaned them, then just started making up plushies as gifts for friends.”
- I don’t like plush toys at all, but yours are fantastic! © adogandponyshow / Reddit
“Made a dress for my sister. She’s wearing it to a friend’s wedding. It took me 3 days and now I feel like a real artist.”
- It is considered a pretty big faux pas/rude for your sister to wear something so similar to a wedding dress to someone else’s wedding... But it’s a beautiful garment. © dllimport / Reddit
“I turn garbage into real art.”
“Needed a new sunhat, didn’t want anything ‘normal,’ so made one with a witchy flair!”
“The new neighbors are expecting their firstborn, so I decided to give them a gift.”
“The gift for my brother is ready. I messed up a bit with the colors, but it still turned out great.”
“I put maps of all the place him and I have backpacked together and a couple of funny icons like where he lost his water bottle and where I cried because the hike was too hard. Plan to just sign the back somewhere and write something. It was one of the first quilts I didn’t hate in the end and just want to be done.”
“I’ve just finished this entryway bench, and I really wanted to show it to you.”
- This is awesome! I have a tiny hallway and something like this would really come in handy for me. Thanks for the inspiration! © Mr_Happytime / Reddit
“Really happy with how my Windows 95 Microsoft paint mirror turned out!”
- Just take my money. I’m begging you, I need one too. © DwarfQueenofKitties / Reddit
“I made a strawberry kitten.”
“My birthday was a few weeks ago, so here’s my belated birthday cake I made for myself. Homemade strawberry cake with strawberry buttercream and a happy frog gang.”
“I call it the art teacher’s mug.”
“I was inspired by the flowers and made a lamp like this. I tried to make it look as ‘natural’ as possible.”
