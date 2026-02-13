My Parents Mocked Me for Being Childfree—Now They’re Living the Irony

My parents disowned me for refusing to have kids. “You’ll die alone with no one to take care of you,” they yelled. They left everything to my brother. We had no contact for 10 years.

Yesterday, they suddenly called, crying. My brother had taken their money, dumped them in a cheap nursing home, and vanished. They begged to live with me. I refused and hung up.

This morning, someone knocked on my door. It was a woman I didn’t recognize. She said, “I’m the social worker assigned to your parents. They listed you as their emergency contact.”