I Refuse to Give My Retirement Savings to My Adult Son—I’m Not Responsible for His Failures

When I landed in Paris, my phone exploded. Twelve missed calls. A family group chat I didn’t know existed, now filled with 89 messages. He’d told everyone I was a narcissist who abandoned him in his “darkest hour.” My two sisters agreed immediately. “A real mother would help her son.” “This is so typical of you.” Then my youngest brother wrote: “She worked three jobs to raise you alone while your father paid nothing. She missed sleep, missed meals, missed having a life. Show some respect.” The chat went silent. Now I’m sitting in the city of my dreams, unable to enjoy it. Part of me wants to fly home and fix this. Part of me wants to throw my phone in the Seine. Was I wrong? Should I have helped him instead?



— Jennifer