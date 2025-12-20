I Refuse to Split My Inheritance Evenly Between My Grandchildren—My Son Is Furious

Dear Bright Side,

My son and daughter-in-law couldn’t have kids, so they adopted a boy. A year later, out of nowhere, my daughter-in-law got pregnant and had a girl.

From day one, the boy got hand-me-downs while the girl got all new clothes. They claimed it was just “convenient” because money was tight, so I stepped in and supported both kids for years, even planning to leave my entire estate to both of them.

I tried to ignore the obvious favoritism until I overheard my daughter-in-law chatting with her mother about the college funds. That’s when I found out there was no college fund for the son—only for the daughter, even though he’s older. So I made the call: my house, my savings, everything is going to my grandson, the boy.

When my son and daughter-in-law found out, they screamed and accused me of playing favorites. But here’s the truth: they’re the ones treating their kids like an afterthought. I’m just trying to fix the mess they created. How do you think I should move on?

— Robin