13 Stories That Redefined What Girl Power Really Looks Like

Curiosities
day ago
13 Stories That Redefined What Girl Power Really Looks Like

The world expects women to compete. These 13 real moments show what happens when they don’t—and how one woman stepping in can change everything. Raw. Powerful. Unforgettable.

  • After we separated, my ex joined the military and cut off all contact, blocking my number and every social media account. I later learned he did this to avoid being served divorce papers while collecting housing benefits. A few months later, a mutual female friend reached out to say he was posting photos with someone new. I asked for her name (we’ll call her Jessica) and decided to message her directly. I explained who I was and asked if she’d be willing to share his address so I could legally serve him, making it clear I had no issue with them moving forward. Jessica was shocked. He had told her he was already divorced. Once she realized the truth, she gave me his address, reported the situation to the military for false benefit claims, and provided a statement confirming he had been actively avoiding service. The divorce was finalized quickly, and I was able to move on with my life after a very difficult marriage. Jessica and I are still close friends—and I’ll even be a bridesmaid at her wedding. © Miwah27 / Reddit
  • Our department head started hitting on a coworker. She ignored him. When she finally shut him down, he retaliated. Fired her, then quietly spread enough lies to make sure she couldn’t get hired anywhere else. A week later, that same boss walked into the office looking completely broken, repeating, “It’s over. I lost everything.” What he never saw coming was the receptionist. She’d kept a recording from months earlier: him crossing lines, her shutting him down, the mood turning sour. She sent it straight up the chain. HR dug in. The boss was removed, his professional record torched beyond repair. And the vacancy he left behind? Filled by the same woman he tried to erase.
  • Got to the airport 3 hours before my flight, thinking I’d have plenty of time. I was wrong.... check-in line was snaked out the doors of the airport. There were like 100 people in front of me. As it turns out, the girl in front of me and I were on the same flight. We were both frantically making phone calls to loved ones at our destination, trying to figure out back-up plans. Over a 30-45-minute time period, we had basically teamed up. She held onto our luggage & our place in line while I went up to the counter to ask questions. Then I held onto our stuff so she could use the bathroom. We make it through check-in and make a mad dash through security. I was scanned first. While she’s being scanned, I’m frantically packing up both my belongings AND her stuff. I held out one of her shoes so she could just slip into it, she puts my backpack on my back. We both look like headless chickens running to our gate, only to discover our flight was delayed by 45 minutes. At least we’d made it! Both of us were heavy-breathing as though we’d just run a marathon, and we were soaked in sweat, but we hugged and jumped with joy for probably a solid 15 minutes. She then held onto our stuff while I went to go buy us some dinner. We never even learned each others’ names, but for that hour or so, we were basically besties that had each others’ backs. © warda8825 / Reddit
Cheryl Cadwell
day ago

That story about the airport team up, is nice, but you NEVER let A STRANGER HOLD ON TO YOUR BELONGINGS. ESPECIALLY IN AN AIRPORT.

-
-
Reply
  • I had a friend who was in an arranged marriage (from India). She moved to America with her husband and had a baby. He was not a good man. She had nothing and knew no one here. She made friends with an older woman who took her and her baby in. Helped her get on her feet. Let her live with her for free for over a year in a very expensive city. If that woman hadn’t helped my friend, who I met a few years later, she’d still be in a miserable relationship. © AzureMagelet / Reddit
  • A friend of mine was slipped something while she was on a Tinder date at a bar. When she started feeling unwell and the guy was saying he’d take her home, a group of women she’d never met before seemingly had a feeling something was wrong and they intervened. She was in no state to advocate for herself, and they refused to let him leave with her because he was claiming he was her boyfriend but couldn’t prove he even knew her. They ended their night out to take her to a hospital, they waited with her for her dad to come and get her, and they gave her their numbers in case she wanted to press charges and needed witnesses. She kept apologizing to them for ruining their night but they wouldn’t hear it, they just wanted her to be safe. © bloopbloopborp / Reddit
  • I had a tough time after breaking my shin. After a couple of weeks, I decided I’d had enough and wanted to go to a dance I’d really been looking forward to. I took my crutches and sat on a bench at the bar. Another woman asked me to dance, but I told her I couldn’t because I couldn’t walk. She and her friend came over and danced with me while I was sitting down. I thought it was really nice that they wanted to include me even though I couldn’t participate in the traditional sense. © lovelylinguist / Reddit
  • My first chemotherapy session occurred just a few days after my husband had deployed. I was pretty emotionally distraught. Facing chemotherapy while your spouse is deployed, at the age of only 21/22, was rough. My face was all red and teary-eyed during my infusion. One of the nurses on duty came over to me, scooped me up in her arms, and held me in her arms. Just let me weep in her arms for close to an hour. © warda8825 / Reddit
  • I miscarried. I was drowning in grief and forgot my son’s birthday. He was at his dad’s that week. When he came back, he hugged me: “I loved my gift, Mom!” I felt sick. I’d done nothing. But then he showed me a card, and I broke down. It was signed “Mom”. Turns out his stepmom noticed how bad I was doing and decided to step in so my son wouldn’t feel forgotten by me. She got him a small toy and wrote him a card pretending to be me, talking about how much I love him and how proud I am of him. My ex didn’t ask her to do this. He didn’t even know about it until after. When I found out, I lost it. I cried harder than I had in months. This woman barely knows me and owes me absolutely nothing, yet she protected my child’s heart when I couldn’t.
  • I just had 4 very qualified women friends apply for the same management position (at the male-dominated company where we all met), and any time I discussed the situation with any of them alone, they were nothing but supportive and hopeful for their competitors. “As long as one of us gets it, I’ll be thrilled.” © Illustrious-Anybody2 / Reddit
Cheryl Cadwell
day ago

Sounds like your son's new STEPMOTHER is a good one. I hope that you both ALWAYS put your son first.

-
-
Reply
  • I had just left my husband and moved into a one-bedroom with my two daughters. I was barely holding it together. One morning, I realized my youngest didn’t have a winter coat that fit anymore. I told her to just wear layers and hoped she wouldn’t complain. That afternoon, her teacher pulled me aside and handed me a bag. Inside was a coat, gloves, and a scarf, all in my daughter’s favorite color. She said, “I noticed she was cold yesterday. I had an extra set at home.” Months later, I found out she didn’t. She went out and bought them herself. She never mentioned it again.
  • I was in the hospital after a traumatic birth, still shaking, still bleeding, still replaying everything that went wrong. I hadn’t showered in three days and felt disgusting. My nurse noticed me staring at my reflection in the bathroom mirror. When I came back to my bed later, there was a small toiletry bag waiting. Face wash, deodorant, dry shampoo, lip balm. A handwritten note said, “You went through something big. Be gentle with yourself tonight.” I don’t remember that nurse’s name. I remember how human she made me feel.
  • I wasn’t speaking to my mom when I got married. Years of hurt, misunderstandings, and stubborn silence sat between us. I told everyone I was fine, but the empty chair in the front row felt loud. While I was getting ready, my future mother-in-law asked me one question: “Do you wish she were here?” I nodded. That was all. At the ceremony, I noticed a small charm tied inside my bouquet. It had my mom’s favorite saying engraved on it: something only family would know. Later, my mother-in-law said, “You can miss someone even if you’re not ready to forgive them yet.”
  • I was once waiting for my plane to board. The gate was the last one in a kinda “cul-de-sac” airport corridor, and all gates back there were packed. Anyways, we are all minding our own business, while little kids were walking around, running, everybody is out of patience and cranky. There was a mom with a toddler. You could see she was dead on her feet, and her toddler was starting the get ready to throw an epic tantrum. The poor woman just slumped to floor defeated, drained. I felt her pain, as a mother of 4 I knew exactly how she was feeling, and it was like a magnet brought me to her. I got to my feet and went to try and get the tot’s attention, as I did I realized that more than 5 women did exactly like I did. Five complete strangers felt the same pull. I got the little one sitting next to me which my phone. Another girl brought him a snack and a drink, another lady sat on the floor with the mom and started talking to her while some other went to but her some coffee. We learned that they had been flying for over 12 hours, between layovers and traveling, and were on their way back home. She was 12 weeks pregnant.

Kindness really does make the world go round! Here are 14 more heartwarming stories that prove that kindness conquers all.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads