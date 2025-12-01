I Refused to Leave My Legacy to My Adopted Grandkid—He’s Not My Real Family

Family is about more than blood. Your son and daughter was given terrible news that they may never have their own biological child and instead of concentrating on that they decided to do something about it and adopt a child who had no family and need a good home. The second the adoption went through he was family.

You say you love your grandson but you clearly don't so why don't you stop lying to yourself and everyone else. The second your son and daughter in law told you they were expecting your instant reaction was to cut your grandson out of your will and decided he wasn't your grandson anymore simply because he don't share your blood.

You are an evil person who don't deserve any family. All the stress and heartbreak you caused your pregnant daughter in law aswell as your son could very well be part of the reason why the baby didn't make it.

You deserve all the guilt you feel if you feel guilty that makes you guilty.

I truly hope that your son keeps his family away from you. His son deserves people in his life who actually love him and see him as family no matter where he came from originally.

You are not a grandparent simply because you threw away the only grandchild you had because he isn't related by blood and you decided you didn't love him anymore because a biological baby was coming then when said baby passed you all of a sudden love him again and think he is your grandson.

I'm sorry but that is not how love or family works