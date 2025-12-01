I Refused to Leave My Legacy to My Adopted Grandkid—He’s Not My Real Family

How would you feel after giving him love and affection he not reciprocate because you are not his real grandma?? When family is adopted, married into, that is real. He's not a figment of your imagination.
This is Dana’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My DIL and son had tried for a baby for years and eventually found out that they would probably not be able to have a child of their own. So they adopted little Ben. I was delighted and treated him like he was my own.
But earlier this year, I learned that they were expecting a daughter. My DIL was already 6 months along when they told me because they didn’t want to get my hopes up for something that might not happen. On that day, I decided to remove Ben from my will.
My son asked me why, and I said, “My granddaughter is my blood. She deserves my whole legacy.” I know it sounds wrong, but she was the miracle baby. The one who would continue our bloodline, and I wanted her to have everything she would need to succeed in life.
But a couple of days later, I got a horrible call that made me regret every decision I made. My son and his wife had lost the baby, and due to the tragic event they wouldn’t be able to have any more children. On that call, my son asked me if I was happy now. He felt my desire for a biological child caused this.
I felt like a fool. I had already removed Ben from my will, but it wasn’t because I didn’t love him. I just felt that it would be better that way. But now I regret it, and it’s too late for me to try and fix the situation. My son blames me for what happened.
He is refusing to talk to me or to let me get anywhere near his family because he says I was being selfish and old-fashioned when I removed Ben from my will. I tried talking to him and telling him that I would put Ben back, but he won’t hear it.
He just said that neither he nor his child wants anything from me again. He told me to find someone else to give my inheritance to. My DIL doesn’t feel the same way; she still reaches out and is trying to help me, but so far she’s had no luck.
So Bright Side, what do I do now? How can I fix this?
Regards,
Dana M.
Thank you for reaching out to us, Dana. We understand how devastating this situation must be so we’ve put together a few tips that might be helpful.
Stop trying to “fix the will,” first repair the emotional wound.
Right now, every time you bring up putting Ben back in the will, your son hears it as damage control, not remorse. He doesn’t care about the paperwork; he cares that you valued “bloodline” over the child he fought years to have. Instead of talking about inheritance, write him a vulnerable letter explaining the “why” behind your mistake, not to justify it, but to show you understand the real hurt. That you made his son feel less legitimate and made him feel like the father he is wasn’t enough for you. Acknowledge that you didn’t just make a financial decision; you broke trust.
Use your DIL as a bridge, but not as a messenger.
Your DIL clearly still sees your intentions and is willing to help, but don’t use her to “pass along updates.” That puts her in an impossible position while she’s grieving her own loss. Instead, ask her what communication method would feel safest for your son right now, a letter, a voice note, or a visit where you don’t speak at all unless he initiates. Let her advise you, not intervene for you. It shows you respect boundaries while still taking responsibility.
Give your son space.
You can’t rush grief, and you certainly can’t rush forgiveness. Your son is grieving a baby, grieving the future he imagined, and grieving the realization that his own mother didn’t see his son as fully his. That’s a layered pain. Give him the time he’s asking for, but maintain a gentle, steady presence. Send small, occasional check-ins that simply say, “I’m here whenever you’re ready. I love you. No expectations.” Keep your focus on validating his feelings rather than defending your intentions. Over time, it’s your consistency and humility, not the inheritance changes, that may eventually open the door for healing.
Dana's situation is far from easy, and it's difficult to know if her son will find it in his heart to forgive her.
Comments
Well, I mean, obviously, put the kid back in your will. However, you should not expect any further contact with the family, and that should not influence your decision regarding the will. Your behavior in removing YOUR GRANDSON from your will over some genetic triviality was montrous in the extreme. I cannot believe that, again, YOUR GRANDSON could possibly benefit from a relationship with a sick individual like yourself. You are nausiating in your inhumanity for what you have done. Did it cause the miscarriage? ... I don't know, probably not, but you never know, stress can impact these things. Your son would know better than me. What I do know is that your overemphasis on genetic lineage has destroyed your relationship with your son and his family, and I sincerely hope it remains destroyed ... contact with a woman of your nonexistent moral character could only harm the child, and be a source of stress for the adults. Fix your will, seek psychological help, and stay away from decent human beings, including your son and grandson, who do not need you darkening their lives.
Family is about more than blood. Your son and daughter was given terrible news that they may never have their own biological child and instead of concentrating on that they decided to do something about it and adopt a child who had no family and need a good home. The second the adoption went through he was family.
You say you love your grandson but you clearly don't so why don't you stop lying to yourself and everyone else. The second your son and daughter in law told you they were expecting your instant reaction was to cut your grandson out of your will and decided he wasn't your grandson anymore simply because he don't share your blood.
You are an evil person who don't deserve any family. All the stress and heartbreak you caused your pregnant daughter in law aswell as your son could very well be part of the reason why the baby didn't make it.
You deserve all the guilt you feel if you feel guilty that makes you guilty.
I truly hope that your son keeps his family away from you. His son deserves people in his life who actually love him and see him as family no matter where he came from originally.
You are not a grandparent simply because you threw away the only grandchild you had because he isn't related by blood and you decided you didn't love him anymore because a biological baby was coming then when said baby passed you all of a sudden love him again and think he is your grandson.
I'm sorry but that is not how love or family works
I think that everybody is being very harsh. I do agree you were wrong, but I think if you were responsible for your dil miscarriage, she wouldn't be talking to you. I understand wanting to honor your shared ancestral blood, but that doesn't mean you had to completely exclude your grandson either. You could have left heirlooms or anything passed down for generations to your granddaughter, but split your own things between them. None of that really matters now. Maybe keep communication open with dil since shes still willing, apologize, hopefully you understand why your decision hurt them. Your son is hurting a lot, and he was already angry with you, so its probably just easier for him to blame you. It may be best to give him his space to grieve for now, offer what support you can to dil as it seems shes holding things together for now while also dealing with her own pain. You definitely made a mistake, but your intentions weren't malicious, just kinda focused on the tree and forgot the forest.
This literally made me sick to my stomach. What a terrible person, and even worse grandmother. You deserve no relationship with your 'grandchild' at all. You were leaving everything to ensure she would succeed in life? Thats the biggest lie I have heard in a long time. You changed your will out of selfishness. I hope Ben never has to deal with you again.