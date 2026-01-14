I Refuse to Be My Sister’s Free Daycare Every Weekend, I’m Not Her Servant

I tried to stay calm and explain the situation to my sister again. This was a big career move for me, something that would get me to the position I wanted, the exact reason I haven’t had kids of my own yet. And I couldn’t just let it pass through my fingers because she expected me to watch her kids.



She said that I promised I would always be there for her and the kids, which I didn’t, and demanded that I tell my boss I’m unavailable on weekends. That’s when I took a stand. I said, “I’m not your servant, you can’t just order me to drop my life when you want me around.”



She hung up and showed up at my door with the kids early on Saturday morning. I refused to take them in and told her that she should never try something like that again because I will not give in to her blatant manipulation.



I haven’t heard from her since. But last night, her oldest daughter called me in tears and revealed that her mother told them that they were a burden and I didn’t want to look after them anymore because they’re “too naughty.” Apparently, her little sister hasn’t stopped crying since.