I Refuse to Let My Sister Get Away Without Repaying My Money, I’m Not Charity

Hey, Bright Side,

My family drives me insane, and I honestly don’t even know what’s real anymore. So yeah. This is messy.

About 3 years ago, I paid for my sister’s dream wedding. Total damage: $47,000. I know. I know. Before anyone asks, yes, I’m stupid.

At the time, she was stressed, our parents had just passed, and she kept saying, “I’ll pay you back once things settle.” She cried. I believed her. I used my savings and credit cards because I thought, it’s my sister, she wouldn’t screw me over.