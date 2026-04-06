I Thought It Was Stress at 40, It Turned Out to Be Dementia. The Truth Was Much Bigger

I’m 45 years old, a simple office worker, and I’m drowning in the rat race. We don’t have a paid-off house; we have a mortgage that keeps me up at night and a nest egg that’s barely there. I thought my exhaustion was just stress—until the quiet changes started making my life a living nightmare.

The vicious truth is that Alzheimer’s doesn’t start with forgetting where you parked. For me, it started five years ago, when I was only 40. It was a harsh change in who I was, long before the memory slips began.

At work, things became harsh. I’ve always been a steady employee, but I started making simple mistakes that cost us money. My boss noticed I was snapping at people and being cold to my coworkers. When HR called me in to discuss my “attitude change,” I couldn’t even explain it. I felt like a stranger was piloting my body.

But the most cruel part happened at home. My daughter came to me crying about a breakup, and instead of showing kindness, I felt nothing. I refused to hug her. I told her her crying was “annoying.” That moment of apathy was vicious; I could see the heartbreak in her eyes, yet I stayed still and cold. I wasn’t the mother she knew.

Our financial planning fell apart next. Even though we were struggling, I started making impulsive purchases we couldn’t afford. I wasted money we needed for the mortgage, and when my husband asked why, I reacted with a vicious level of anger. I wasn’t "forgetting"—I was losing my ability to care about the consequences.

I went to the doctor at 45 thinking it was a breakdown or early menopause. When they finally confirmed it was early-onset Alzheimer’s, my world shattered. I realized the disease had been stealing my empathy and my job performance for five years.

If you’re waiting for a loved one to forget your name, you’re missing the real story.

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