My Stepmom Tried to Take My Inheritance, So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands

Hey, Bright Side!

So, long story short, my dad passed away last year. We weren’t super close in the last few years, but we’d been trying to patch things up. When the will was read, he left me everything. My stepmom, who’s always made it very clear that I’m not her favorite person, immediately blew up and demanded a “fair share.”

I refused. Not because I’m greedy, but because, it was my dad’s decision. And if I’m being honest, she’s never treated me like anything even close to family. So yeah, I said no.