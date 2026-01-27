I Refuse to Let My Adoptive Parents Decide My Future in Silence

Hi, Bright Side,

I’m Emma, and I’m currently facing a family situation that I can’t share with anyone in my surroundings. So, I’m an adopted child in my family. Three years after my parents adopted me, they had my sister. She was very clearly the favorite. It wasn’t subtle, but I learned early not to say anything about it.

When college came up, they told me I’d need to pay my own way. Loans, jobs, whatever it took. Meanwhile, they’d been saving for my sister since she was born. One night I finally asked, half-joking, half-hoping, “So... don’t I have a college fund too?”

No one answered. Just silence.