I Chose My Daughter Over My Stepson, Her Happiness Comes First

Dear Bright Side,



My wife and I have been married for about 3 years, and each of us has a child from a previous relationship. My daughter (16) has spent her entire life trying to be a professional basketball player. It was a dream she had since primary school, and I always supported it.



This year, after a lot of hard work and many shed tears, she made it to the national team. It was the best day of her life and I couldn’t be prouder. So after a long family discussion, I decided to spend my free time training with her.



But my wife doesn’t like that idea. She has been against it from the very beginning, causing fights every time my daughter and I try to head out for training. Last weekend, the same thing happened again. My wife got upset and said, “You should spend time with my son, too. He’s family as well.”



That’s when I lost it. It’s the same argument every week, even though she went into this prepared. She knew I wasn’t excluding her or her son, but she insisted on making a big deal out of it. I tried to avoid the inevitable by leaving, but my wife said, “You need to include my son, or we’ll leave.”