20+ Taxi Stories That Prove the Best Rides Are a Lesson in Humanity

Taxi stories and ride-share moments have a way of turning a simple trip into something you end up telling at dinner. A few minutes in the back seat can unfold into something funny, surprising or oddly moving — starting perfectly normal and ending somewhere nobody expected. These 20+ stories are proof that the best rides come with the kind of twists you’d only find in real life.
- We called a taxi. The fare was quite small. We get in the car and head to the airport. Then I receive a message saying we’re standing still and the meter is running.
I ask the driver, “Why is the meter still running, as if you’re waiting for me?” The driver replies that he doesn’t have a meter. We continue driving. The taxi driver asks, “Did you order a taxi to Maple Street?” I say no.
Then I double-check the car number. The driver says it’s 758. And the order also states 758. But the letters? The letters are different!
And then it hits me — we got into the wrong taxi! The correct car is heading to the street right next to us! Same number! What an amazing coincidence.
- I call a taxi home. I’m riding in silence, reading a book. Suddenly, the driver’s phone rings, and with my permission, he takes the call. We drive on. Overall, it’s not far from my house. The ride should take about 10 minutes, but it feels much longer.
I look out the window and realize that he’s taken me somewhere completely wrong. It’s starting to feel creepy. While I’m winding myself up, the driver chats happily on the phone. I tap him on the shoulder and ask where we are.
Suddenly, he gasps and drops the phone, swerves sharply onto the shoulder, and stops. He turns to me with shocked eyes and begins apologizing for chatting on the phone and forgetting about me. It was both funny and weird! In the end, he took me home and didn’t charge me.
- I’m a taxi driver, been driving for 8 years. I’ve seen all sorts of things. But last Thursday, a well-dressed man gets in and tells me the address. We’re driving in silence, everything’s normal. Midway through, he suddenly asks, “Do you mind if I practice?”
Turns out, he has an important conversation with his wife in an hour. He wants to say everything out loud so he doesn’t get confused. I don’t mind.
So he begins rehearsing aloud, seriously, as if she’s sitting next to him. Explaining why he’s at fault, where he messed up, what he wants to fix. He pauses, then asks, “Does that sound sincere to you?”
I tell him to add something about the business trip, to show he understands he overstepped. He nods, rephrases. We drove like that for 20 minutes. I’m like the director, he’s rehearsing.
He got out and thanked me for being a good listener. Tipped me 3 times the fare. I hope he made up with her.
This note hanging from this taxi driver’s wheel!
The note says: “Dear daddy, thank you for working so hard for us. I love you a lot. Love, Resi.”
- There was a notebook in the taxi, and I asked whose it was. The driver said that passengers sometimes leave their suggestions there. I wrote a couple of lines too.
Then I browsed through it — and I realized I was reading someone’s very warm, lively thoughts. Among them, one stood out the most: “Today is the best day to smile.” It was as if I got to know dozens of people for a moment.
- Every time I’m approaching home and the taxi drivers ask for the entrance number, I tell them to stop at the turn because it’s less than a minute for me to walk. But today, there was an unexpected dialogue.
The taxi driver asked for the entrance number. I told him, but I mentioned that he could stop earlier. The driver protested, “How come?! It’s already late, and what if something happens to you?!” I laughed. He said, “Don’t laugh! Anything can happen, it’s dangerous.”
In the end, he drove me to the entrance and said that now his mind would be at peace. It seems like a small thing, but the care from strangers always warms my heart.
Trying to put a refrigerator in the trunk of a taxi
- I’m riding in a taxi from the corporate party. I’m exhausted. The taxi driver insistently wants to chat. The conversation turns to dogs.
He talks about how awesome his Alabai dogs were. He had several of them consecutively. They were smart, great guards, knew how to sit on sore spots, and so on. I nod along, not really engaged in the conversation. The ride is long, the monologue about Alabais doesn’t stop, and it’s wearing me out.
And then, suddenly, the voice from the smart speaker on the driver’s phone says, “Maybe we should change the subject?” And then, silence... all the way to the drop-off point. I was really grateful to technology at that moment.
- Lately, many of my friends have been sharing sad stories that happened to them while transporting animals. But I’d like to share a sweet story that happened to me 2 days ago. My boyfriend and I are used to sitting in the back, but the taxi driver asked to sit in the front so he could admire the dog, because “what’s the point of taking the order otherwise.”
- I went on a date. The guy is smart, works as a psychologist. We went to a little cafe. I was pleasantly surprised, the guy really knew a lot. And suddenly he says, “I urgently need to leave. I’ll call a taxi for you.”
I got in, rode for about 5 minutes, and then the driver stops and tells me, “The ride has been canceled.” He called customer support, and they said the user canceled himself.
At first, I was totally confused, so I texted him, “Alex, the taxi got canceled.” I checked the messenger — he cleaned up our chat history and blocked me! I called — no answer! I was in shock.
The driver turns around, looks at me with sympathy, and says, “Miss, how about I buy you a coffee?” This is a real person! And that so-called empath just dumped me.
Just a pony in a taxi in Mexico
- Once after a great time at the bar, I ordered a taxi. I had my backpack with me which had 300K in it. Don’t ask, yes I was stupid. Got home, passed out on the sofa at around midnight.
About an hour later somebody’s banging on my door. I reluctantly and aggravatedly open the door and it’s the taxi driver. Apparently, I left my backpack in the taxi. I get it, thank him and give him 50 as a tip.
I go back to sleep and about a minute later I freaking jump up from the sofa in panic, open the backpack and it’s all there. I wanted to thank him more but there was no trace of him already.
- Once I was traveling from a neighboring city to my hometown by a type of taxi that operates like a shared shuttle, where you pay by the seat. As we approached the city, I decided to call a taxi to wait for me at the bus station.
I arrived and transferred vehicles, then someone called me, “Is this So-and-So Such-and-Such?” I say “yes.” They asked if I transferred from the intercity taxi to a local one. I confirmed, but I didn’t understand who was calling.
It turned out I dropped my wallet in the taxi. The guy recalled that I had called a different taxi service. He phoned them to request my number, explaining the situation. They called me back to verify.
Eventually, the guy returned my wallet to me. There was some money, my ID, and credit cards inside. He refused the money, but I transferred it to his phone number.
My taxi driver had a bunch of free treats hanging on the back of the driver’s seat for his riders.
- I know a taxi driver. To be honest, I last saw him 15 years ago. I don’t know if he still works, even then he was well over 50.
He used to sing for passengers to his own backing tracks on the way, and at the end of the ride, he offered to buy his album on CD-RW. According to him, he sold up to 10 albums per day. He wore a straw hat most of the year. Loud, quirky, but a resilient guy.
The songs, to be honest, weren’t much to my taste. But they were his own, original creations.
- I headed out on a Saturday evening, thinking I’d work a couple of hours and go back home. The car had just had a “dry fog” treatment, the interior smelled fresh, and it was quiet — pure bliss. Then a ride request came in from Barland. Well, I thought, here we go, expecting some drama.
I pull up, and 3 girls get in. They’re all stylish and relaxed. They ask, “Can we connect to Bluetooth?” I figure it’s about to be some intense funk or something. Alright, go ahead and connect. And then they blast some old-school soul.
And when they started singing, my jaw literally dropped on the steering wheel. Their voices were just phenomenal. My car’s soundproofing is good, resulting in total silence, and then their live vocals filled the space. Felt like I was at a private concert somewhere in Los Angeles instead of a taxi.
I even drove a bit slower so they could finish their song. Got them home, they gave me a nice tip and said “thank you” a hundred times. They got out, and I just sat in silence for 10 minutes, soaking it all in.
The vibrant interior of a taxi in India
- I seem to attract all kinds of interesting taxi drivers. They’re all either businessmen, alpha males, or former astronauts!
This time I ordered a taxi through the app, already excited about who might show up. At first, it seemed like the driver was just an ordinary guy. But then we started chatting, and he began telling stories. He did it so well that I was laughing my head off.
The man has such a talent for storytelling, yet he works as a taxi driver! I took out my phone and promised to send him locations for open mic nights. But he just smiled warmly and said he’d rather entertain his clients in the car. Oh man, a stand-up comedian like this is going to waste!
- After a warm meeting with my sister, I was riding in a taxi. The driver kept glancing in the rear-view mirror throughout the ride. He constantly changed routes, turning into dark alleys. I tensed up and sent my husband my location.
Suddenly, the taxi driver slammed on the brakes and said, “Miss, sorry for these maneuvers, but there’s some strange gray car following us. I wanted to lose it...” I looked out the window and saw my husband getting out of that car with a huge bouquet of flowers and a bewildered look.
It turned out he wanted to meet me dramatically right at the entrance, but the taxi driver, sensing a “tail,” thought he was saving me from a chase and switched to agent 007 mode. The three of us laughed for another 5 minutes right there in the middle of the alley.
I took this picture in a Hong Kong taxi 11 years ago. Still find it amazing. I call him “phone boss.”
- Once I was riding in a taxi where the driver was a professor in engineering at a transportation college. It was during the summer exam period. Along the way, he was dealing with questions regarding his student’s thesis work. He said his salary wasn’t enough, so he drove a taxi.
A taxi ride is one of those small adventures that stays with you longer than you'd expect. And to keep the good stories coming, check out our latest compilations:
Have you ever had a ride that turned into a story worth telling? Share it in the comments!