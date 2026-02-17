12 Moments That Show Happiness Comes When the World Understands Kindness

I’ve been a nurse for 27 years. I will never forget this one patient.

His name was Norton, and he was dying. No family. He squeezed my hand once and said, “You remind me of my daughter. We haven’t spoken in years. My fault.”

I tracked her down. She made it in time. They had four hours together.

She sends me Christmas cards now. This job takes everything from you. But sometimes it gives back.