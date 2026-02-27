My Coworker Stole My Strategies and Got Promoted—Justice Was Served

Hi Bright Side!

So I need to vent because I’m still processing this. I trained this girl Lia for 3 months. For free. On my own time. She was new and struggling and I felt bad for her. Taught her everything I knew.

My systems. My strategies. Stuff I spent years developing. She was grateful at first. Always thanking me. Saying she couldn’t do it without me.

Then a senior role opened up. We both applied. I felt good about my chances. I had an experience. I had results. I had the track record.

Lia had been there for like five minutes. Guess who got the job? Lia.

I was confused until a coworker told me what happened in her interview. She presented MY strategies as her own. Screenshotted my documents. Used my exact frameworks. Didn’t mention my name once.

I was sick to my stomach. But it got worse.