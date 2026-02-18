I Refused to Keep Doing My Manager’s Job—So I Took Action

Hi Bright Side,

For 8 months I’ve been doing my manager’s job. Not exaggerating. He literally cannot open Excel without calling me over. Every report, every presentation, every client email. I do it all.

He just forwards things to me and then presents them as his own work. I kept quiet because I thought it would pay off eventually. Promotions. Recognition. Something.

It didn’t. He got a bonus last quarter. For my work. I got a thank you email.

I finally went to HR. Told them everything. Showed them proof. Emails where he asked me to do his tasks. Timestamps. All of it.

The HR lady smiled and nodded the whole time. When I finished, she said, “That’s called being a team player. We value loyalty here.” I just stared at her. She thanked me for my “honesty” and said she’d “look into it.”

I walked out feeling like an idiot.

The next morning, my manager walked in smiling. Bigger smile than usual. I got called into a meeting.

My hands shook when I saw who was in the room. HR. My manager. And his boss. I thought I was getting fired for complaining.

Instead, his boss looked at my manager and said, “We received some concerns about workflow. Can you walk us through how you prepare your reports?” He went white. Couldn’t answer. Kept looking at me.

I didn’t say a word. Just sat there. They asked him to “demonstrate” a few things on Excel. He couldn’t. The room went silent. After this, the meeting quickly ended and now he is noticeably stressed.

I’m not sure what happens next. But for the first time in 8 months, I don’t feel invisible. Was I wrong to go to HR? Would you have stayed quiet?

Dana R.