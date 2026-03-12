I Got Fired for Choosing My Daughter Over My Job, and My Boss Learned a Brutal Lesson

Dear Bright Side,

I’m a single mom of a six-year-old who has tried everything to be a mom while building a stable career and so far I succeeded. Last week I had a meeting with a major client that could land me a promotion if it worked out.

But five minutes before the $150K pitch I got a call from my nanny. She said that my daughter was sick and she didn’t know what to do because she had already tried all traditional methods. I instantly knew it was serious and that I needed to get my child to a doctor.

So I asked my boss for her understanding and pleaded for her to let me go. But she screamed at me, saying, “Be professional or don’t come back!” I left, knowing that I no longer had a career to come back to but my child came first.