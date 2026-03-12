Any boss who yells or screams at their employees shouldn't be a boss. Just like boss shouldn't reward customers bad behavior over having their employees backs.
I Got Fired for Choosing My Daughter Over My Job, and My Boss Learned a Brutal Lesson
Bosses can either be a delight or the devil personified, and that is especially true if you’re a single parent who is trying to make the best out of your situation while perfrorming well at work and keeping up appearances in the office. But if you don’t have a supportive boss and there is a problem with your work-life balance, things can take a turn for the worst. You can do as you’re told and potentially end up harming your child. One of our readers shared her experience.
This is Diana’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I’m a single mom of a six-year-old who has tried everything to be a mom while building a stable career and so far I succeeded. Last week I had a meeting with a major client that could land me a promotion if it worked out.
But five minutes before the $150K pitch I got a call from my nanny. She said that my daughter was sick and she didn’t know what to do because she had already tried all traditional methods. I instantly knew it was serious and that I needed to get my child to a doctor.
So I asked my boss for her understanding and pleaded for her to let me go. But she screamed at me, saying, “Be professional or don’t come back!” I left, knowing that I no longer had a career to come back to but my child came first.
The next day I was clearing out my desk and I froze when I saw a note that was left for me.
It said, “I saw what happened yesterday and was appalled. You handled our business so well in the past and I don’t want to work with a company who would do something like that.
Making a mother choose between her job and her family is outrageous. I’ll be pulling the deal but here is my number. If you’re ever looking for a job, let me know.”
It was from that client. I called him the minute I left the office and sure enough he offered me a better position. My boss found out about it after she begged them to come back and now she’s accusing me of stealing her clients.
So, Bright Side, what do you think? Should I be concerned about my ex boss? Or should I just forget that I ever worked for her?
Regards,
Diana T.
You didn't start a competing business and poach the client. The client cancelled their contract with your former employer, and then hired you, after you'd been fired. Your ex boss has no ground to stand on, legally or morally. You know what they say about Karma...
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Diana,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us. Your former boss is trying to frame this as “stealing a client,” but the reality of what happened in your story matters.
You didn’t secretly recruit the client or pitch them behind your company’s back. You were forced to walk away from a meeting because your six-year-old was sick and your boss refused to show basic humanity.
The client witnessed that moment and made their own decision about the kind of company they wanted to work with. In fact, the key detail is that they initiated the contact by leaving you their number and inviting you to call after you had already been pushed out of the company.
That distinction is important because it shows the relationship followed you, not the other way around. Clients often stay loyal to the person they trust, especially when they’ve worked together successfully in the past.
Unless you signed a strict non-compete or non-solicitation agreement that prevents you from working with former clients (which is something worth double-checking in your old contract), your boss’s accusations are most likely frustration rather than something she can actually act on.
The bigger takeaway here is that the client didn’t just hire you for your skills, they saw your priorities and character in a real moment of pressure.
Instead of worrying about your ex-boss’s anger, focus on protecting yourself professionally (keep copies of that note and any messages showing the client contacted you first) and move forward with the opportunity you earned.
Ironically, the moment your boss thought would ruin your career is the one that proved your integrity to someone who valued it far more.
Diana took a risk and it paid off. She got herself a much better position for a boss who is actually supportive and understanding of her situation. Now she can have that work-life balance and peace in the office.
